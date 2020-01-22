LIVE: AFC Cup 2020 – Lalenok United vs PSM Makassar

Lalenok United are taking on PSM Makassar in the first leg of the AFC Cup 2020 play-off tie at the Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium in Bali, Indonesia on Wednesday.

Lalenok United had emerged as the champions in the 2019 LFA Primeira, the top tier of Timor-Leste, while PSM Makassar are beginning their AFC Cup campaign in the preliminary stages this time around after qualifying for the competition as the 2019 Piala Indonesia winners.

There are six ASEAN clubs in action in the Play-off stage of the AFC Cup 2020 with Lalenok and PSM Makassar joined by Cambodian League winners Svay Rieng FC, Lao Premier League runners-up Master 7 FC, Brunei Super League outfit Indera SC and Myanmar National League side Yangon United.

While Indera SC are taking on Yangon United in their play-off tie, Svay Rieng will face off against Master 7 FC in the other play-off fixture in the ASEAN Zone of AFC Cup 2020. The winners of the ties will qualify for the group stages of the AFC Cup 2020.

Lalenok United vs PSM Makassar in the Play-off round of AFC Cup 2020 will kick off at 3.30 PM HKT. You can follow all the LIVE updates from this AFC Cup 2020 match via our Matchday Blog right here!

=================================================================

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the AFC Cup 2020. We have Lalenok United taking on PSM Makassar in the first leg of their play-off ties and the kick off is at 3.30 PM HKT.

Here’s how PSM Makassar are lining up:

And here’s the Starting 11 for Lalenok United!

1′ – KICK OFF!

2′ – GOAL! LALENOK UNITED 1-0 PSM Makassar!

Surprise, surprise! It’s Lalenok United who have taken a shock lead against Indonesian giants PSM Makassar as early as the second minute of the game!

12′ – GOAL! Lalenok United 1-1 PSM MAKASSAR!

But PSM have found a way back into the game and it is Ferdinand Sinaga who makes it 1-1.

24′ – RED CARD FOR LALENOK UNITED! Their goalkeeper Nathaniel Agbozo has been shown a red card four a foul just outside the penalty area. They are down to 10 men!

41′ – GOAL! Lalenok United 1-2 PSM MAKASSAR!

PSM have taken the lead here through Giancarlo Lopes.

45′ – Three minutes added on.

HALF TIME: LALENOK UNITED 1-2 PSM MAKASSAR!

It hasn’t been straightforward as expected for PSM Makassar, but the Indonesians have the lead going into the half-time break of this first leg play-off tie in Bali.

46′ – SECOND HALF BEGINS!

60′ – Half an hour left of this first leg and PSM Makassar still have a slender 2-1 lead against Lalenok United.

69′ – GOAL! Lalenok United 1-3 PSM MAKASSAR!

Ferdinand Sinaga finally has his second goal of the game as he heads in to give PSM a two-goal lead over the East Timorese opposition.

72′ – GOAL! Lalenok United 1-4 PSM MAKASSAR!

Ferdinand Sinaga scores the hattrick to give PSM a 4-1 lead!

90′ – Three minutes added on.

FULL TIME: LALENOK UNITED 1-4 PSM MAKASSAR!

The second leg of the tie will take place at the Pakansari Stadium in Bogor on January 29 with the winner making it to the group stages of the AFC Cup 2020.