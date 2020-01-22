AFC Cup 2020: Indera SC vs Yangon United live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Indera SC will take on Yangon United in the first leg of their AFC Cup 2020 play-off tie at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei Darussalam on Wednesday.

Indera SC are the only team in Brunei Darussalam meeting AFC club licensing requirements and qualified for the AFC Cup despite finished fourth in the domestic league while Myanmarese side Yangon United are in the competition after winning the 2019 General Aung San Shield.

There are six ASEAN clubs in action in the Play-off stage of the AFC Cup 2020 with Indera SC and Yangon United joined by Cambodian League winners Svay Rieng FC, Lao Premier League runners-up Master 7 FC, Indonesia Liga 1 outfit PSM Makassar and East Timorese champions Lalenok United.

Lalenok United will take on PSM Makassar in their play-off tie, Svay Rieng will face off against Master 7 FC in the other play-off fixture in the ASEAN Zone of AFC Cup 2020. The winners of the ties will qualify for the group stages of the AFC Cup 2020.

When to watch?

The AFC Cup 2020 match between Indera SC and Yangon United will take place on January 22, 2020 and kicks off at 8:15 PM HKT.

The Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei Darussalam will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

There is no information on telecast of this AFC Cup 2020 available at the moment.

You can follow FOXSportsAsia.com for a recap of the game.