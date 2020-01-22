AFC Cup 2020: Lalenok United vs PSM Makassar live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Lalenok United will take on PSM Makassar in the first leg of the AFC Cup 2020 play-off tie at the Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium in Bali, Indonesia on Wednesday.

Lalenok United had emerged as the champions in the 2019 LFA Primeira, the top tier of Timor-Leste, while PSM Makassar are beginning their AFC Cup campaign in the preliminary stages this time around after qualifying for the competition as the 2019 Piala Indonesia winners.

There are six ASEAN clubs in action in the Play-off stage of the AFC Cup 2020 with Lalenok and PSM Makassar joined by Cambodian League winners Svay Rieng FC, Lao Premier League runners-up Master 7 FC, Brunei Super League outfit Indera SC and Myanmar National League side Yangon United.

While Indera SC are taking on Yangon United in their play-off tie, Svay Rieng will face off against Master 7 FC in the other play-off fixture in the ASEAN Zone of AFC Cup 2020. The winners of the ties will qualify for the group stages of the AFC Cup 2020.

When to watch?

The AFC Cup 2020 match between Lalenok United and PSM Makassar will take place on January 22, 2020 and kicks off at 4:30 PM HKT.

The Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium in Bali, Indonesia will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

You can follow LIVE updates from the continental competition via our Matchday Blog on FOXSportsAsia.com.