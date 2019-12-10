BREAKING: AFC Cup 2020 Groups revealed; ASEAN heavyweights Ceres Negros, Bali United in group of death

A new year brings new challenges. AFC Cup is one of those challenges, with clubs in Asian vying to lift the continental trophy. One stage below the AFC Champions League, the competition will begin shortly after the turn of the year and the draws for the group stage have now been made.

The AFC Cup 2020 Group Stage draw is done and dusted! Are you happy with your team's group? 🤔#AFCCup #AFCCup2020 pic.twitter.com/D2K99w4du1 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) December 10, 2019

Here’s the 2020 AFC Cup Group Stage draw in full:

WEST ZONE

Group A

Al Ahed FC (LIB)

Manama Club (BHR)

Al Jaish (SYR)

Play-off winner (OMA/PLE)

Group B

Al Faisaly / Al Wehdat (JOR)

Al Ansar (LIB)

Kuwait SC / Al Salmiya SC(KUW)

Al Wathba (SYR)

Group C

Riffa / Muharraq Club (BHR)

Al Jazeera (JOR)

Dhofar Club (OMA)

Qadsia SC (KUW)

CENTRAL ZONE

Group D

FC Istiklol / FC Regar-Tadaz (TJK)

Altyn Asyr FC (TKM)

Dordoi FC (KGZ)

Play-off winner (TJK/TKM/KGZ)

SOUTH ZONE

Group E

Chennai City FC / FC Goa (IND)

TC Sports Club (MDV)

Bashundhara Kings (BAN)

Play-off winner (IND/MDV/BAN/BHU/SRI)

ASEAN ZONE

Group F

Ho Chi Minh FC (VIE)

Hougang United FC (SIN)

Lao Toyota FC (LAO)

Play-off winner (MYA/BRU)

Group G

Ceres Negros FC (PHI)

Than Quang Ninh (VIE)

Bali United FC / IDN Third Club (IDN)

Play-off winner (LAO/CAM)

Group H

Tampines Rovers FC / Geylang Int. FC (SIN)

Kaya FC-Iloilo (PHI)

Shan United / Ayeyawady United FC (MYA)

Play-off winner (IDN/TLS)

EAST ZONE

Group I

Wofoo Tai Po FC (HKG)

Tatung FC (TPE)

MUST CPK (MAC)

Play-off winner (HKG/TPE/MNG)