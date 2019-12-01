Hanoi FC, PSM Makassar strikes among nominations for AFC Cup 2019 Goal of the Season

Strikes from Vietnamese champions Hanoi FC and Indonesia Liga 1 outfit PSM Makassar are among eight nominations for the AFC Cup 2019 Goal of the Season award.

Eight goals from the recently-concluded season of the AFC Cup have been put up for an online vote from which the best strike of the continental competition will be decided.

8⃣ nominees. Only one winner. 🚀 Is this strike from Do Duy Manh your favourite goal of #AFCCup2019? VOTE 👉 https://t.co/lZkinFgknV — AFC Cup (@AFCCup) November 30, 2019

There are two nominations for the best goal award from Hanoi FC after the V.League champions made a historic Inter-Zone Play-off Final appearance in the competition.

The first of them is a rocket from Do Duy Manh who struck in the Purple-Yellows’ record-breaking 10-0 win over Cambodian outfit Nagaworld FC while the other goal is from Vietnam superstar Nguyen Quang Hai who netted with a free kick against Altyn Asyr FC in the Inter-Zone Semifinals.

AFC Cup 2019: Hanoi FC 1-1 Altyn Asyr (Nguyen Quang Hai 41′)

Indonesia also have representation in among the nominees with a brilliant strike from PSM Makassar’s Dutch midfielder Marc Klok against Lao Toyota FC making it to the list.

Other goals that are nominated are from Yousef Naser for Qadsia SC versus Al Suwaiq, Mirlan Murzaev for Dordoi FC versus FC Istiklol, Mohammad Al Wakid for Al Jaish versus Al Jazeera Club, Altymyrat Annadurdyyev for Altyn Asyr versus FC Istiklol and Sohel Rana for Abahani Limited Dhaka versus 4.25 SC.

AFC Cup 2019: PSM Makassar 7-2 Lao Toyota FC – Marc Klok (85′)

The AFC Cup 2019 was won by Lebanon’s Al Ahed FC who defeated DPR Korea’s April 25 SC 1-0 in the final earlier this month.

You can vote for the AFC Cup 2019 Goal of the Season here!