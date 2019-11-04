LIVE: AFC Cup 2019 – 4.25 SC vs Al Ahed FC

North Korean champions 4.25 SC and Lebanese champions Al Ahed FC are battling each other in the final of the AFC Cup 2019 at the KLFA Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Monday.

Both DPR Korea’s April 25 and Lebanon’s Al Ahed are looking to write their name into the history books by winning their first-ever AFC Cup title with Al Ahed making their first final appearance after falling in the zonal semifinals last year while 4.25 SC finally reaching the title showdown after two back-to-back appearances in the Inter-Zone Play-Off Finals.

Lebanese Premier League winners Al Ahed reached the final as West Asia Zone winners defeating Jordan’s Al Jazeera Club 1-0 on aggregate this time around while the North Koreans overcame V.League champions Hanoi FC on away goals rule after their Inter-Zone Play-Off final ended 2-2 on aggregate.

Iraqi Premier League outfit Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya (Air Force Club) had won their third consecutive title during the 2018 edition of the AFC Cup after defeating Turkmenistan’s Altyn Asyr FC 2-0 in the final held at the Basra Sports City.

The AFC Cup 2019 Final between April 25 SC and Al Ahed FC will kick off at 9:00 PM HKT. You can follow the LIVE updates from the grand finale on our Matchday Blog right here!