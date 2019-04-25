AFC Cup 2019: 4.25 SC vs Al Ahed FC live stream, updates, when and where to watch

DPR Korea’s 4.25 SC will take on Lebanon’s Al Ahed FC in the final of the AFC Cup 2019 at the KLFA Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Monday.

Both the teams are looking to create history by winning their first-ever AFC Cup title with Al Ahed FC making their first final appearance after falling in the West Asia Zonal Semifinals last year while 4.25 SC finally making it to the title showdown after two successive appearances in the Inter-Zone Play-Off Final.

While Lebanese Premier League champions Al Ahed reached the final as West Asia Zone winners defeating Jordan’s Al Jazeera Club 1-0 on aggregate, the North Koreans overcame Vietnamese champions Hanoi FC on away goals rule after their Inter-Zone Play-Off final concluded 2-2 on aggregate.

When to watch?

The AFC Cup 2019 Final between April 25 SC and Al Ahed FC will take place on November, 2019 and kicks off at 9:00 PM HKT.

The KLFA Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

It’s come down to this – 🇰🇵 4.25 SC vs 🇱🇧 Al-Ahed! Who will be crowned AFC Cup Champions 2019? 🤔 Find out LIVE on FOX Sports on Monday! 🙌#425vAHE #AFCCup2019 #AFCCupFinal pic.twitter.com/Mj9VTirWrH — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) November 3, 2019

Viewers from the Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, Timor-Leste, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Asia Network to watch the AFC Cup 2019 Final action.

You can also follow LIVE updates from theAFC Cup 2019 Final via our Matchday Blog on FOXSportsAsia.com.