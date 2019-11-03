Female match official from Laos to create history in AFC Cup 2019 final between 4.25 SC and Al Ahed FC

Kanya Keomany of Laos will become the first female match commissioner to take charge of an AFC Cup final in the 2019 title decider between 4.25 SC and Al Ahed FC on Monday.

This season’s final to be held at the KLFA Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia will crown a new AFC Cup champion as DPR Korea’s April 25 and Lebanon’s Al Ahed battle each other for what will be their maiden continental title.

Amidst the grand occasion, Lao Football Federation general secretary Kanya will also write her name into the history books as the first-ever female match commissioner to take charge of an AFC Cup final showdown, confirmed the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

It’s come down to this – 🇰🇵 4.25 SC vs 🇱🇧 Al-Ahed! Who will be crowned AFC Cup Champions 2019? 🤔 Find out LIVE on FOX Sports on Monday! 🙌#425vAHE #AFCCup2019 #AFCCupFinal pic.twitter.com/Mj9VTirWrH — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) November 3, 2019

Kanya, an AFC executive committee member, is also serving as one of the four female match commissioners appointed by FIFA for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round.

“It is an honour to be appointed in the AFC Cup final as a match commissioner from Laos. This clearly shows that the AFC gives everyone an opportunity regardless of gender as long as you are capable of delivering the best results,” Kanya told The-AFC.com.

The Laotian was also in charge of October 15’s World Cup Qualifiers tie between Singapore and Uzbekistan.

Earlier in the season, Japanese trio Yoshimi Yamashita, Makoto Bozono and Naomi Teshirogi had become the first all-female cast to officiate an AFC Cup fixture when they took charge of the group stage game between Yangon United and Nagaworld FC.

(Photo credit: The-AFC.com)