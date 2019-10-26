Malaysia to host AFC Cup 2019 final between Al Ahed FC and 4.25 SC

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has announced that Malaysia will now play host to the AFC Cup 2019 final between DPR Korea’s 4.25 SC and Lebanon’s Al Ahed FC.

With the hosts of the AFC Cup final alternating each year between West Asia Zonal champions and Inter-Zone champions, 4.25 SC’s Kim Il-Sung Stadium in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang was originally scheduled to host the finale on November 2.

However, the AFC had announced only last week that the continental final was moved to Shanghai in China PR. And now, they have been once again forced to make a change in the final venue as well as the date.

#AFCCupFinal: 4.25 SC 🇰🇵 and Al Ahed 🇱🇧 📅: November 4, 2019

🏟️: Kuala Lumpur https://t.co/yuJpGm0eq5 — AFC Cup (@AFCCup) October 25, 2019

The Kuala Lumpur Stadium in Malaysia will now host the AFC Cup 2019 final on November 4.

“The AFC Cup 2019 final between DPR Korea’s 4.25 SC and Al Ahed, from Lebanon, – scheduled to take place on November 2, 2019 in Shanghai – has been moved to November 4, 2019 and will now take place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia,” the AFC said on its website.

“The kick-off time is set for 9:00 PM local time and the Kuala Lumpur Stadium has been selected to host the meeting between the two first-time finalists. Both Member Associations and clubs have been informed and the AFC apologises for the unavoidable inconvenience,” it added.

4.25 SC had overcome Vietnam’s Hanoi FC on away goals in the Inter-Zone Play-Off Final to reach the AFC Cup final while Al Ahed overcame Al Jazeera 1-0 over two legs in the West Asia Zonal Final.