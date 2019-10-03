AFC Country Rankings: DPR Korea to overtake India, Vietnam after 4.25 SC’s win over Hanoi FC in AFC Cup 2019

DPR Korea are set to overtake India and Vietnam to climb to the 13th position in the AFC Country Rankings after 4.25 SC’s progress to the final of the AFC Cup 2019.

DPR Korea’s 4.25 SC had overcome Hanoi FC in the Inter-Zone Play-Off Final of the AFC Cup 2019 to book a place in the final of the continental competition where they will face Lebanon’s Al Ahed FC.

The North Korean outfit had played out a 2-2 draw with Vietnamese champions in the first leg held at the Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi before holding Hanoi to a goalless draw at the Kim Il-sung Stadium in Pyongyang to progress on away goals.

According to FootyRankings, DPR Korea, who were 17th in the AFC Country Rankings, will pip India, Vietnam and Tajikistan to climb to the 14th position.

Meanwhile, Lebanon will also climb one place to the 21st place after Al Ahed reached the final by beating Jordan’s Al Jazeera Club 1-0 in the West Asia Zonal Final.

Thailand are the highest-ranked ASEAN side in the Country Rankings sitting at 8th behind China PR, Qatar, Japan, Korea Republic, Saudi Arabia, IR Iran and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

AFC Cup 2019: Al Ahed FC 1-0 Al Jazeera (Ahmed Akaichi 32′)

Philippines are second from Southeast Asia in the 13th place while Vietnam are third in the 16th place.

Malaysia are 18th while Singapore are 19th.