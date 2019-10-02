Hanoi FC dream ends as 4.25 SC advance into AFC Cup 2019 final

Hanoi FC’s dream run in AFC Cup 2019 came to an end on Wednesday as 4.25 SC progressed to the final after a 0-0 draw at the Kim Il-sung Stadium saw them advance on the away-goals rule.

Despite dominating proceedings for much of last week’s first leg of the inter-zone final at the Hang Day Stadium, Hanoi were unable to capitalise and conceded with three minutes remaining as they were to a 2-2 draw.

This meant that 4.25 had in their possession two potentially pivotal away goals heading to Pyongyang, where they have never lost in 12 AFC Cup games.

In the end, Hanoi had just left themselves with too much to do as the North Korean hosts were able to hold out for a goalless stalemate that was enough to see them progress to the final.

4.25 will now meet Al Ahed of Lebanon in the decider on November 2 and the game will once again be played in Pyongyang, as per the alternation of hosts each season.