LIVE: AFC Cup 2019 – 4.25 SC vs Hanoi FC

Vietnam’s Hanoi FC are taking on DPR Korea’s 4.25 SC in the second leg of their AFC Cup 2019 Inter-Zone Play-Off Final at the Kim Il-sung Stadium in Pyongyang on Wednesday.

The first leg of the inter-zone final was held at the Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi a week ago with the game ending 2-2. Hanoi FC were in the lead with goals from Nguyen Van Quyet and Papa Ibou Kebe, but Kim Yu-song scored the equaliser for the North Koreans in the 87th minute to come away with two away goals.

Hanoi now need a win against April 25 SC in Pyongyang — something no club has done so far in the AFC Cup — or record a high-scoring draw to reach the final to face West Asia champions Al Ahed FC of Lebanon.

Hanoi FC, who were crowned the 2019 V.League champions last week with two matches to spare, had defeated Turkmenistan champions Altyn Asyr FC 5-4 on aggregate to emerge as the winners of the AFC Cup Inter-Zone Play-off Semifinals last month and book a place in the inter-zone final.

4.25 SC reached the Inter-Zone Play-Off Final after a 5-4 aggregate win over Bangladeshi outfit Abahani Limited Dhaka. The North Koreans had suffered a 3-2 defeat in Dhaka in the first leg of the knockout tie, but registered a 2-0 win at their home in Pyongyang to progress.

4.25 SC vs Hanoi FC in the AFC Cup 2019 Inter-Zone Play-Off Final first leg will kick off at 4:00 PM HKT. You can follow the updates from the game LIVE on our Matchday Blog right here!