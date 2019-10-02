Resolute Al Ahed FC through to final of AFC Cup 2019 after 1-0 win over Al Jazeera

Lebanon’s Al Ahed FC have reached their maiden AFC Cup final after edging Jordan’s Al Jazeera Club 1-0 in the second leg of the West Asia Zonal Final at the Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium in Beirut on Tuesday.

The Lebanese Premier League champions had managed to hold Al Jazeera to a goalless draw in the first leg played at the Amman International Stadium last week and proved once again in the second leg that they were a well-drilled and solid defensive unit.

AFC Cup 2019: Al Ahed FC 1-0 Al Jazeera (Ahmed Akaichi 32′)

Much like the first leg in Amman, the second leg in Beirut had little entertainment quotient. But, it was hosts Al Ahed who carved out the first chance of the game in the 19th minute when Ahmad Zreik went close from a cross played in by full-back Hussein El Zein.

The Jordanian Pro League side’s centre-back Yazan Al Arab, who was a handful for the Al Ahed defence in the first leg, once again created issues for the Lebanese when he managed to get his head to a corner in the 21st minute, but Al Ahed custodian Mehdi Khalil barely had to move to claim the effort.

The goal which eventually took Al Ahed to the final of the continental competition came in the 32nd minute when Tunisian forward Ahmed Akaichi fired in from a half volley after a headed clearance from centre-back Zaid Jaber only reached as far as the Al Ahed attacker inside the box.



Akaichi could have doubled the lead for his side after the half-time break when he made some space inside the area and tested Al Jazeera keeper Ahmed Abdel-Sattar in the 50th minute. Al Ahed almost paid for letting that chance go when Islam Batran fired over from close range in the 60th minute after latching onto a cross.

10 minutes later, Ahmed Samir Saleh was denied the chance to score by a late intervention from Hussein Dakik and replays suggested the Al Ahed defender had fouled the Al Jazeera attacker before getting to the ball. But the referee waved away the protests from Al Jazeera players and the hosts breathed a sigh of relief.

Mohannad Khairullah then headed wide from point blank range after substitute Mohammad Tannous had found him with a delightful delivery in the 74th minute. The frustration grew for the Jordanians as the clock ticked and they were down to 10 men with four minutes left when Jaber received the marching orders for a second caution.

Al Ahed will now face the winners of the Inter-Zone Play-Off Final between Vietnam’s Hanoi FC and DPR Korea’s 4.25 SC for the ultimate prize. The two sides played out a 2-2 draw in the first leg held at Hanoi and will go again in the second leg on Wednesday.