AFC Cup 2019: Hanoi FC defender hoping for the right result against 4.25 SC in second leg

After playing out a 2-2 draw in the first leg of their AFC Cup 2019 Inter-Zone Play-Off Final at the Hang Day Stadium last week, Hanoi FC and 4.25 SC will clash again in the second leg on Wednesday.

But this time, Vietnamese league champions Hanoi will be in a hostile environment at the Kim Il-sung Stadium in Pyongyang and do something that no other side have done before in the AFC Cup — win a match in the North Korean capital.

Only a win or a high-scoring draw will take V.League champions Hanoi to the final of the AFC Cup, and centre-back Do Duy Manh knows the enormous task Hanoi have in their hands.

Highlights – Hanoi FC vs 4.25 SC

“We have to concentrate 100 per cent because it will be a very difficult game away from home, with the [artificial] pitch, the weather and other factors,” Duy Manh told The-AFC.com.

“As a defender it’s really tough to play against such tall and powerful forwards, but we will have to stop them in the second leg. I think 4.25 SC are a strong team because they are very well disciplined and have good physical conditioning. We have to overcome all these difficulties in order to get a good result,” he said.

Rim Chol-min had given April 25 SC the lead early in the first leg, but Nguyen Van Quyet produced an instant reply for the hosts as the parity was restored within two minutes. Papa Ibou Kebe then scored seven minutes later and that goal looked like a winner in the first leg for most of the game.

But, Kim Yu-song struck from distance with three minutes left on the clock to tilt the tie in the favour of the North Koreans.

AFC Cup 2019: Hanoi FC 2-2 4.25 SC (Kim Yu-Song 87′)

“It was a very tough game for both teams. We tried our best to put a show on for our fans and win at home but we could only manage a draw. I think 2-2 was a fair result, but we now need to try even harder in the second leg. We will learn from our mistakes in order to improve for the next game,” Duy Manh reflected.

“We know anything can happen in football, so the team must stay focused in the second leg. Our strength is that we are united as a team,” added Duy Manh. “I hope we can get the result we need and win the next leg,” the 23-year-old added.