Hanoi FC’s AFC Cup 2019 hopes still alive despite failure to beat 4.25 SC

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan believes all is not lost for Hanoi FC despite a disappointing 2-2 draw with 4.25 SC in the first leg of the AFC Cup 2019 inter-zone final.

It was by no means an easy tie against experienced opponents who – unlike them – have graced this stage before.

But after 90 minutes where they created enough chances to handsomely win the first leg of the AFC Cup 2019 inter-zone final only to be held by 4.25 SC to a 2-2 draw, Hanoi FC will feel like they should be in a much stronger position heading into next week’s return encounter in Pyongyang.

As the first ASEAN Zone team to ever get this far, 2019 has already been a monumental year for the recently-crowned V.League 1 champions, although there was a sense of belief entering Wednesday’s clash at the Hang Day Stadium that there was still more to come.

While Rim Chol-min may have given 4.25 a 19th-minute lead, it did not take long for the hosts to hit back through goals from Nguyen Van Quyet and Papa Ibou Kebe and – holding a 2-1 lead – they should have put the result beyond doubt with the amount of chances they created.

The usually-clinical Pape Omar Faye, with eight goals to his name already in the campaign, spurned three excellent openings and also had a goal disallowed for handball, while Van Quyet also came close on two other occasions.

It was a STUNNING STRIKE that earned 4.25 SC a draw in the first leg of the AFC Cup inter-zone final. But do Hanoi FC only have themselves to blame for missing a host of opportunities, with a tough trip to Pyongyang to come?

And Hanoi’s profligacy came back to haunt them with three minutes remaining when Kim Yu-song struck with a 30-yard piledriver to earn the visitors a draw, along with two potentially crucial away goals to take back to the Kim Il-sung Stadium.

Make no mistake about it – the odds are firmly stacked against Hanoi.

After all, 4.25 have have never lost in 12 previous AFC Cup games in Pyongyang since their debut in 2017, and also boast a 100 per cent home record in the current campaign.

Hanoi may have received plenty of plaudits for their free-flowing style of play, but the North Koreans are equally effective in their traditional 4-4-2 formation, with strikers Rim and Kim posing quite the double threat.

Next Wednesday’s second leg will be the toughest test Hanoi have faced this season.

However, there is reason for them to be optimistic.

Firstly, this is evidently a side that are not only well organised under coach Chu Dinh Nghiem but also boast genuine star quality in the likes of Faye, Van Quyet and Nguyen Quang Hai, who impressed in the first leg even if he did not get on the scoreboard.

Furthermore, if there is any team that shows no fear when faced with an intimidating away trip and instead are willing to take the game to their opponents, it is Hanoi.

They showed that earlier in the knockout stage when they came from behind to draw 1-1 with Ceres-Negros in the zonal semi-finals, before beating domestic rivals Becamex Binh Duong 1-0 in the next stage.

"I'm happy I scored but not so happy we drew." Hanoi FC's Papa Ibou Kebe reflects on a night of mixed fortunes after a 2-2 1st leg draw with 4.25 SC.

Even in the inter-zone semi-finals, they looked to be in trouble after conceding two away goals to Altyn Asyr in a 3-2 first leg win, only to head to Turkmenistan and duly hit back with a 2-2 draw that was enough to see them advance.

With the V.League 1 title already in the bag, Hanoi will have a full week to fully focus on the second leg of the inter-zone final and, even if it truly is not to be for them, it can be guaranteed that they will go down fighting.

Nonetheless, there has been something special about Hanoi throughout AFC Cup 2019.

And that something special may just be enough to see them become the first visiting side to beat 4.25 in AFC Cup history in a week’s time.