LIVE: AFC Cup 2019 – Hanoi FC vs 4.25 SC

Vietnam’s Hanoi FC are taking on DPR Korea’s 4.25 SC in the first leg of their AFC Cup 2019 Inter-Zone Play-Off Final at the Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi, Vietnam on Wednesday.

Hanoi FC, who were crowned the 2019 V.League champions last week with two matches to spare, had defeated Turkmenistan champions Altyn Asyr FC 5-4 on aggregate to emerge as the winners of the AFC Cup Inter-Zone Play-off Semifinals last month and book a place in the inter-zone final.

Now, they are going up against 4.25 SC, who reached the Inter-Zone Play-Off Final after a 5-4 aggregate win over Bangladeshi outfit Abahani Limited Dhaka. The North Koreans had suffered a 3-2 defeat in Dhaka in the first leg of the knockout tie, but registered a 2-0 win at their home in Pyongyang to progress.

The winners of the two-legged Inter-Zone Play-Off Final will reach the AFC Cup final where they will face the winners of the West Asia Zonal Final between Jordan’s Al Jazeera Club and Lebanon’s Al Ahed FC for the ultimate prize — the AFC Cup!

Hanoi FC vs 4.25 SC in the AFC Cup 2019 Inter-Zone Play-Off Final first leg will kick off at 8:00 PM HKT.