AFC Cup 2019: Hanoi FC set sights on historic treble after securing V.League title

Hanoi FC captain Nguyen Van Quyet has said that the Capital Club are looking to finish the ongoing season with three trophies in their bag.

The Vietnamese club, who secured their fifth V.League title last week with two matches to spare, will face DPR Korea’s April 25 SC in the first leg of the AFC Cup 2019 Inter-Zone Play-Off Final at the Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi on Wednesday.

The Purple-Yellows are also through to the semifinals of the 2019 Vietnamese National Cup where they will face Ho Chi Minh City FC in the last four clash on October 27.

If Hanoi can overcome their North Korean opposition over the two-legged inter-zone final, they will face the winners of West Asia Zonal Final between Al Jazeera Club and Al Ahed FC for the ultimate prize — the AFC Cup.

“Not just me, but all the players and fans are now targeting the treble. We’ve got the first one, but now we’re thinking about the AFC Cup and the Vietnamese Cup,” Van Quyet told The-AFC.com ahead of the crucial encounter.

“This has been a very successful season for the team and I am very happy to win two consecutive league titles. It’s the fifth time we have won the V.League and no other side has done that,” the former Vietnam national team captain said.

“I think the April 25 SC match is historic for Vietnamese football, so we are not thinking about the V.League title now, just looking towards the AFC Cup. We have never won the Vietnamese Cup either, so it’s also a very important target,” he added.

“I hope that the whole team can maintain their focus to keep getting good results. We also need a little luck on our side if we are to win both Cups. I think the match against April 25 SC is now one of the most important games of our whole season,” 28-year-old Van Quyet said.

Van Quyet, who was not part of Park Hang-seo national team set up for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, has scored six goals from nine AFC Cup matches this season helping Hanoi reach the inter-zone play-off semifinals and finals for the very first time.

“It’s been such a great season and I’m very proud to score so many goals at important times for the team, but they all came with my teammates’ help,” said Van Quyet.

AFC Cup 2019: Altyn Asyr FK 1-2 Hà Nội FC (Nguyễn Văn Quyết 51′)

“I was able to score the goals in Turkmenistan [against Altyn Asyr FC in the inter-zone semifinal] because the team prepared so well. In football, preparation is so important to achieve success, which is why I always think about the best tactics to defeat the opponents,” he said.

“My favourite goal was my second against Altyn Asyr when I headed the ball over their goalkeeper as it was such an important goal and it helped us create history for Vietnamese football,” he added.