AFC Cup 2019: Hanoi FC vs April 25 SC live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Vietnam’s Hanoi FC will face DPR Korea’s April 25 SC in the first leg of the AFC Cup 2019 Inter-Zone Play-Off Final at the Hang Day Stadium on Wednesday.

Hanoi FC, the newly-crowned V.League champions, had defeated Turkmenistan club Altyn Asyr FC 5-4 on aggregate to emerge as the winners of the AFC Cup Inter-Zone Play-off Semifinals last month.

Now, they will face April 25 SC, who progress to the Inter-Zone Final after a 5-4 win over Bangladeshi outfit Abahani Dhaka. The North Koreans had suffered a 3-2 defeat in Dhaka in the first leg, but registered a 2-0 win at Pyongyang to progress.

The winners of the two-legged reach the AFC Cup final where they will face the winners of the West Asia Zonal Final between Jordan’s Al Jazeera Club and Lebanon’s Al Ahed FC.

When to watch?

The AFC Cup 2019 Inter-Zone Play-Off Final between Hanoi FC and April 25 SC will take place on September 25, 2019 and kicks off at 8:00 PM HKT.

The Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi, Vietnam will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, Timor-Leste, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Asia Network to watch the AFC Cup 2019 action.

You can also follow LIVE updates from the Inter-Zone Play-Off Final via our Matchday Blog on FOXSportsAsia.com.