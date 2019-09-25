AFC Cup 2019: Visitors Al Ahed hold Al Jazeera to goalless draw in West Asia Zonal Final first leg

Lebanon’s Al Ahed FC produced a solid defensive display to hold hosts Al Jazeera Club to a goalless draw in the first leg of the AFC Cup 2019 West Asia Zonal Final at the Amman International Stadium in Jordan.

Al Jazeera were on the front foot during the first hour of the West Asia decider in Amman, but visitors Al Ahed almost stole a goal towards the end as they finished strongly in the final half an hour.

Al Jazeera were without their centre-forward Abdullah Al-Attar who was suspended after seeing a red card in their dramatic West Asia Zonal Semifinal second leg where the Jordanians overturned a 3-0 defeat from first leg to progress 4-3 on aggregate.

Nonetheless, it was the hosts who displayed all the attacking intent while visitors Al Ahed were happy to sit back and attack on the counter in the first half. Left-winger Mahmoud Al-Mardi let fly from distance early in the game only to see his effort sail inches over the goal.

45+1′ CHANCE! Al Jazeera almost had a goal right at the end of this half, but @AlAhedFC goalkeeper Mehdi Khalil keeps out full-back Feras Shelbaieh’s shot from close range! #AFCCup2019 #JAZvAHD pic.twitter.com/E3yLxtZir1 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 24, 2019

Centre-back Yazan Al-Arab popped up inside the box to head wide for Al Jazeera in the 21st minute before Al-Mardi’s curler heading towards the top corner was kept out pretty comfortably by Al Ahed goalkeeper Mehdi Khalil three minutes later.

The Lebanese club were extremely organised in defence and Al Jazeera had to wait until the first-half injury time to create a clear-cut chance. Jordan right-back Feras Shelbaieh found himself inside the box in the dying minutes of the half and Khalil had to throw himself at the shot to keep the score level as the two teams headed for the half-time break goalless.

Al Jazeera defender Al-Arab once again proved his aerial prowess in the second half when he came up for a corner kick and directed a header against the upright in the 58th minute. That was the closest the hosts got to scoring a goal in the first leg.

58′ Hits the woodwork! Al Jazeera centre-back Yazan Al-Arab once again climbs the highest in the opposition box to head a cross against the upright! The hosts are getting closer and closer to an opener here! #AFCCup2019 #JAZvAHD pic.twitter.com/ngHCqTiVlO — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 24, 2019

It was visitors Al Ahed who could have sneaked away with an away goal and a win as they went close on a few occasions in the final 30 minutes. Al Jazzera goalkeeper Ahmed Abdel-Sattar had to react quickly in the 73rd minute when a cross-cum-shot from Hussein El Zein almost slipped through at his near post.

Seven minutes later, Khalil Khamis’ header from a corner back across the goal hit teammate Ahmed Akaichi on the back and looped towards the goal only for Abdel-Sattar to tip it over his goal for yet another corner kick.

82′ Another chance for @AlAhedFC! A clearance from Al Jazeera’s Yazan Al-Arab falls for Hussain Monther inside the box whose effort is just over the goal! The visitors are the ones threatening here in this dying minutes! #AFCCup2019 #JAZvAHD pic.twitter.com/RzFua4J0vu — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 24, 2019

Perhaps, the Lebanese Premier League champions’ best opportunity of the game came in the 82nd minute when a poor clearance form Al-Arab reached only as far as Hussain Monther whose effort from inside the box missed the target by inches.

The result means that it is all to play for in second leg of the tie which will be played at the Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium in Beirut on October 1.

