Do Hung Dung believes whole of Vietnam behind Hanoi FC’s AFC Cup quest

Hanoi FC midfielder Do Hung Dung is aware the hopes of an entire nation will rest on his team’s shoulders when they take on 4.25 SC in the inter-zone final of AFC Cup 2019.

Hanoi have already made history in 2019 as the first-ever club representing the ASEAN Zone to progress from the inter-zone semi-finals and get this far.

They are now just two games away from reaching the AFC Cup final proper but face a tricky test against DPR Korea’s 4.25 SC, with the first leg taking place at the Hang Day Stadium on Wednesday.

They’ve already made plenty of history in the @AFCCup… but can 🇻🇳 Hanoi FC pass their upcoming 🇰🇵 North Korean test to reach the #AFCCup2019 final???@gabetan13 highlights the importance of a big first-leg win at home‼️ #HANv425https://t.co/xV0ODfvZoK — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) September 24, 2019

Just last Thursday, Hanoi sealed the V.League 1 title with two games to spare and can now focus their attentions on continental glory.

With Vietnam making big strides on the international stage recently, winning last year’s AFF Suzuki Cup before reaching the quarter-finals of AFC Asian Cup 2019, Hanoi’s achievements this year have mirrored those of the national team in the past 12 months.

And Hung Dung believes club allegiances will be put aside for as long as his team are still in the running to win the AFC Cup.

“All the Vietnamese football fans now want us to become the AFC Cup champions,” he said, in an interview posted by the AFC Cup’s official Twitter account.

View this post on Instagram We workin for something bigger 💪🏾 #hanoifc #afccup2019 A post shared by Hanoi Football Club (@officialhanoifc) on Sep 22, 2019 at 5:17am PDT

“People want us to do well in the Asian tournaments after the success of the national team, so it would be such a big step forward if a Vietnamese football club could win an Asian title.

“We have studied 4.25 SC from their previous games and they often play 4-4-2 and send in a lot of crosses to their forwards when attacking down the wings.”

A first-leg win will be crucial considering Hanoi will then have to travel to Pyongyang for the return encounter, where 4.25 have never tasted defeat in their previous 12 home games in the tournament.

NGUYEN QUANG HAI was the central figure in the first leg – will he inspire Hanoi FC to more AFC Cup glory?

Nonetheless, Hanoi have had their fair share of tough tests thus far which should stand them in good stead.

“It was really difficult for us to win the V.League,” explained the Vietnam international. “Because we have been involved in many tournaments and have had to travel to many different places.

“But winning the [V.League] title early has helped us to focus more on the AFC Cup.

🎤 “All 🇻🇳 fans now want us to win the tournament.” 👏 Do Hung Dung reflects on Hanoi FC’s #AFCCup2019 run.#HANv425 | Inter-Zone Final pic.twitter.com/iJYu3h3qqh — AFC Cup (@AFCCup) September 24, 2019

“Our first target was to get to the ASEAN Zone final, so we were actually quite surprised to get this far.

“The toughest game we have played was against [ASEAN Zone final opponents] Ceres-Negros. If Alvaro Silva shot on target, we would have gone out of the tournament so I think it was fate we got past them and got so far.

“[Inter-zone semi-final opponents] Altyn Asyr played like an European team and had good wingers, so we had to face many difficult situations.”