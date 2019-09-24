Will history-making Hanoi FC continue dream AFC Cup journey?

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan looks ahead to Hanoi FC’s bid to make more history in AFC Cup 2019 against 4.25 SC on Wednesday.

They have already ventured where no other ASEAN outfit have gone before.

On Wednesday evening, Vietnam’s Hanoi FC will look to take another step towards continental glory in the first leg of the AFC Cup 2019 inter-zone final against 4.25 SC of DPR Korea.

Already, 2019 has been a year that will live long in the memory for Hanoi.

After being crowned ASEAN Zone champions of the AFC Cup, they did what Ceres-Negros and Home United failed to do by becoming the first Southeast Asian side to win a tie in the inter-zone stage.

They then completed the two-legged victory over Altyn Asyr and 4.25 are now the last remaining hurdle between them and a spot in the AFC Cup final.

Last Thursday, Hanoi also sealed the V.League 1 crown with two games to spare to move level with Viettel as the most-successful club in Vietnamese football with five titles apiece.

For all the quality they have already shown so far this year, they will be aware that their upcoming opponents from North Korea are no pushovers.

Similar to how Hanoi make up the bulk of the Vietnam national team, 4.25 are littered with DPR Korea internationals including prolific striker Kim Yu-song, talismanic attacking midfielder An Il-bom and reliable utility Sim Hyon-jin.

The record DPR Korea League champions also have plenty of experience at this level, having reached the inter-zone stage in each of the three years since the format was introduced.

Nonetheless, Hanoi have good reason to be optimistic in their prospects.

They have proven to be a well-organised unit under coach Chu Dinh Nghiem and, in Nguyen Quang Hai, have one of Asian football’s rising stars who gave a reminder in the last round of his ability to win a game on his own, following his brace in the first-leg 3-2 win over Altyn Asyr.

NGUYEN QUANG HAI was the central figure in the first leg – will he inspire Hanoi FC to more AFC Cup glory?

Apart from Quang Hai, Hanoi also have other quality options in Senegalese striker Pape Omar Faye and experienced playmaker Nguyen Van Quyet – who have combined for 14 goals in the AFC Cup already – and a steady defence marshalled by Nguyen Thanh Chung and Do Duy Manh.

As fate, or rather the luck of the draw, would have it, the Vietnamese giants have been drawn the play at home first and will host 4.25 at the Hang Day Stadium on Wednesday.

The importance of a positive result in the first leg cannot be underestimated, considering the trip to North Korea will be a testing one.

🚀 Do Duy Manh with an absolute rocket in this year’s Group Stage!#GoalOfTheDay | #AFCCup2019 pic.twitter.com/EON5YjIOPN — AFC Cup (@AFCCup) September 17, 2019

In fact, 4.25 have never lost a home tie in the AFC Cup and boast a formidable record of nine wins and three draws.

Hanoi will still head into the upcoming encounter as favourites for the first leg, but can ill afford a repeat of the inter-zone semi-final where they needed a last-gasp Van Quyet penalty to bail them out in a 3-2 win over Altyn Asyr.

Knowing what awaits them a week later in Pyongyang, nothing less than a convincing win at the Hang Day Stadium could spell real trouble to Hanoi’s chances of continuing their history-making ways in 2019.