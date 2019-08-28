Kim Yu-song brace downs Abahani Dhaka as April 25 SC set up AFC Cup 2019 inter-zone final against Hanoi FC

A second-half brace from Kim Yu-song broke Bangladeshi hearts as April 25 SC defeated Abahani Dhaka 5-4 on aggregate in the Inter-Zone Play-Off Semifinals of the AFC Cup 2019.

Bangladeshi Premier League 2018-19 runners-up Abahani had led the tie after winning the first leg held at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka 4-3. However, the North Koreans proved too strong at home for the South Asian champions on Wednesday.

April 25 will now face Vietnam champions Hanoi FC in the Inter-Zone Final of the AFC Cup with the first leg set to be played at the Hang Day Stadium in Vietnam on September 25 followed by the second leg in North Korea on October 2.

FT: 4.25 SC 🇰🇵 2 – 0 🇧🇩 Abahani Limited Dhaka A brace by Kim Yu-song confirms 4.25 SC place in the #AFCCup2019 Inter-Zone Final after defeating Abahani Limited Dhaka 5-4 on aggregate! pic.twitter.com/MY0h630oWy — AFC Cup (@AFCCup) August 28, 2019

This is the second straight appearance in the inter-zone final for the DPR Korea outfit. In the 2018 inter-zone final, 4.25 SC were defeated by Turkmenistan Altyn Asyr FC, who were knocked out by Hanoi this time around, on away goals rule after the two-legged tie finished 3-3 on aggregate.

At the Kim Il-sung Stadium in Pyongyang on Wednesday, Abahani held onto their one-goal advantage until the half-time break. However, Kim, who only started on the bench in the first leg, levelled the tie in the 49th minute.

The 24-year-old DPR Korea international would go onto score the second in the 83rd minute against the visitors who were down to 10 men by then after seeing Mamun Miah dismissed by the referee.

The winners of the April 25 SC versus Hanoi FC inter-zone play-off final will take on the winners of the West Asia Zonal Final to be fought between Jordan’s Al Jazeera Club and Lebanon’s Al Ahed FC in the AFC Cup 2019 final scheduled for November 2.