AFC Cup 2019: Nguyen Van Quyet inspires Hanoi FC into inter-zone final

Nguyen Van Quyet produced a captain’s display to inspire Hanoi FC to a 2-2 draw at Altyn Asyr on Tuesday, which was enough to see them win the AFC Cup 2019 inter-zone final 5-4 on aggregate.

The Vietnam international broke the deadlock in the 15th minute, pouncing on a loose ball and finishing from close range after the hosts had failed to clear with a right-wing cross.

AFC Cup 2019: Altyn Asyr FK 0-1 Hà Nội FC (Nguyễn Văn Quyết 16′)

However, Altyn Asyr equalised on the stroke of halftime courtesy of a Serdar Geldiyew penalty following a foul on Resul Hojayew inside the area.

But Van Quyet struck again six minutes after the restart when he found space inside the box and sent a looping header into the back of the net and, netting a potentially crucial second away goal for Hanoi in the process.

AFC Cup 2019: Altyn Asyr FK 1-2 Hà Nội FC (Nguyễn Văn Quyết 51′)

And, although the hosts ultimately earned a draw when Geldiyew converted from the spot once more in the 82nd minute, Hanoi held on to become the first ASEAN side to progress into the inter-zone final.