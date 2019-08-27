LIVE: AFC Cup 2019 – Altyn Asyr FC vs Hanoi FC

Hello and welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live match coverage of the AFC Cup inter-zonal semi-final between Hanoi FC and Altyn Asyr FC. You can follow all the action via our live blog here.

A thrilling encounter saw Hanoi FC edge Altyn Asyr FC by three goals to two, when the two teams met one week ago. However, the Vietnamese side now travels to Turkmenistan knowing anything more than a one-goal deficit will see a premature end to their competition.

The Turkmen outfit led right at the start in their previous encounter, with Murat Yakshiyev giving them a fourth minuted lead. However, a Nguyen Quang Hai masterclass saw Hanoi overturn the deficit before Nguyen Van Quyet slotted home the winner via the penalty spot later on. Altymyrat Annadurdyyev scored for Altyn Asyr before that, with the game finishing three-two to Hanoi.

The two sides now potentially stand within ninety minutes o the AFC Cup Inter-Zonal Final. Follow all the action live as Hanoi FC face Altyn Asyr FC here: