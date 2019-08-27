AFC Cup 2019: We expect to win second leg against Hanoi FC – Altyn Asyr captain Serdar Geldiyev

Altyn Asyr FC captain Serdar Geldiyev has said that his team expects to defeat Vietnamese champions Hanoi FC and progress to the Inter-Zone Final of the AFC Cup 2019.

Hanoi FC have taken a 3-2 in the tie lead after winning the first leg at the Hang Day Stadium last week with a brace from Nguyen Quang Hai and a penalty from captain Nguyen Van Quyet aiding the winning cause.

The two meets meet again on Tuesday at the Kopetdag Stadium in Ashgabat to decide which team will meet the winners of the Abahani Dhaka vs April 25 SC in the inter-zonal final of this season’s AFC Cup.

NGUYEN QUANG HAI was the central figure in the first leg – will he inspire Hanoi FC to more AFC Cup glory?

And the captain of the Yokary Liga champions is confident Altyn Asyr has what it takes to defeat the V.League club at home.

“We were not very lucky in this game ]in Hanoi], but I believe we can do better in our home stadium in front of our own supporters,” Geldiyev told The-AFC.com ahead of the second leg of the Inter-Zone Play-Off Semifinal.

“We had to defend more than we were able to attack, but we also scored two goals which could be important so that’s not all bad. Losing always leaves a bad feeling, but we’re now even more motivated to win the second leg,” he said.

AFC Cup 2019: Hanoi FC 1-1 Altyn Asyr (Nguyen Quang Hai 41′)

The skipper expects the home support at the Kopetdag Stadium to spur his team on. “We expect to win and that’s all we’re thinking of. I hope our fans will come to watch the game, support and encourage us,” 31-year-old Geldiyev said.