AFC Cup 2019: Altyn Asyr FC vs Hanoi FC live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Vietnam’s Hanoi FC will travel to Ashgabat to face Turkmenistan champions Altyn Asyr FC in the second leg of the AFC Cup 2019 Inter-Zone Play-Off Semifinal at the Kopetdag Stadium on Tuesday.

Hanoi FC, the V.League defending champions, had defeated Yokary Liga champions Altyn Asyr 3-2 in the first leg held at the Hang Day Stadium in Vietnam last week. Myrat Yagsyyev had given the visitors the lead in the fourth minute, but Vietnam international Nguyen Quang Hai struck the equaliser for Hanoi in the 41st minute.

Quang Hai then added his second in the 61st minute to five the hosts a 2-1 lead which only lasted three minutes as Altymyrat Annadurdyyew found the leveller. But, Hanoi had the last laugh on the night as captain Nguyen Van Quyet converted from the spot in the 88th minute to give the Purple-Yellows a 3-2 lead.

The winners of the two-legged tie will progress to the Inter-Zone Play-Off Final of the AFC Cup where they will face the winners of the other inter-zone semifinal between Bangladesh’s Abahani Dhaka and DPR Korea’s April 25 SC. Abahani are 4-3 ahead after the first leg held in Dhaka last week.

When to watch?

The AFC Cup 2019 Inter-Zone Play-Off Semifinal between Hanoi FC and Altyn Asyr FC will take place on August 27, 2019 and kicks off at 8:00 PM HKT.

The Kopetdag Stadium in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, Timor-Leste, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Asia Network to watch the AFC Cup 2019 action.

You can also follow LIVE updates from the ASEAN Zonal Final via our Matchday Blog on FOXSportsAsia.com.