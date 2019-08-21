AFC Cup 2019: Abahani Dhaka upset April 25 SC 4-3 in thrilling Inter-Zone Semifinal first leg clash

Bangladesh’s Abahani Limited Dhaka produced a stunning 4-3 win over DPR Korea’s April 25 SC in the first leg of the AFC Cup 2019 Inter-Zone Play-Off Semifinals at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Abahani had led 2-1 at half-time with goals from Sohel Rana and Nabib Newaz Ziban before skipper Rim Chol-min equalised for April 25 at the start of the second period. Sunday Chizoba then scored a brace to make it 4-2 for the hosts before Pak Song-rok pulled one back for the visitors in the 77th minute.

April 25 SC, who lost to Altyn Asyr FC on away goals rule in the Inter-Zone Play-Off Semifinal last season, began the match by benching their prolific forward Kim Yu-song and No. 10 An Il-bom. But, Abahani proved to be a far more difficult nut to crack than head coach O Yun Son would have expected.

It was the hosts who began brightly in the Bangladeshi capital and long throw ins were proving to be April 25 backline’s Achilles heel. Rayhan Hassan’s throw ins created chances for both Kervens Belfort and Mamun Miah within the first quarter of an hour, but both Abahani stars failed to make full use of the openings.

Despite the couple chances falling Abahani’s way, the first half was turning out to be a cagey affair. That was until around the half-hour mark from when the fans at the Bangabandhu were treated to a crazy five minutes of football in which three goals were born.

AFC Cup 2019: Abahani Limited Dhaka 1-0 4.25 SC (Sohel Rana 33′)

Mohammad Ziban laid the ball onto the path of Sohel Rana outside the box and the later unleashed a fierce shot to bulge the April 25 SC net and give Abahani the lead in the 33rd minute. However, that lead was not to last for very long.

The North Koreans found an instant reply in an almost identical fashion as O Hyok-chol backheeled the ball to Choe Jong-hyok who planted his strike in the goal to level things up. But, Nabib Newaz Ziban wrested back the advantage for Abahani less than three minutes later.

AFC Cup 2019: Abahani Limited Dhaka 1-1 4.25 SC (Choe Jong-Hyok 35′)

It was once again a long throw in that led to the opportunity. Though, April 25 did manage to head the throw in away from danger, it was once again played in back and fell for a retreating Ziban who brought it under his control and fired past the goalkeeper to make it 2-1.

The second half began with 4.25 probing for an equaliser and finding it eight minutes in through their captain Rim Chol-min.

Abahani once again took the lead as Sunday Chizoba pounced onto a long ball and finished past the keeper in the 57th minute before finding his second of the night four minutes later to given the South Asian champions a two-goal lead by the 61st minute.

Pak Song-rok headed in in the 77th minute to reduce the deficit to one goal and give April 25 SC better hopes of making a comeback in the second leg which will be played at their home.

The second leg of the tie, which will decide who will play the winners of the other semifinal between Hanoi FC and Altyn Asyr FC, will be played at the Kim Il-sung Stadium in Pyongyang on August 28.