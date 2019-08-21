LIVE: AFC Cup 2019 – Abahani Dhaka vs April 25 SC

South Asian champions Abahani Dhaka will face East Asian champions April 25 SC in the first leg of the AFC Cup 2019 Inter-Zone Play-Off Semifinals at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Bangladesh’s Abahani Dhaka made it to the inter-zone play-off semifinals after winning Group E of the AFC Cup 2019 where they overcame the challenges of two Indian clubs — the 2018 Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC and I-League 2017-18 champions Minerva Punjab FC — as well as Nepal’s Manang Marshyangdi Club.

Meanwhile, April 25 SC progressed to the inter-zone semifinals after winning Group I of the AFC Cup group stages where they finished ahead of Hong Kong clubs Kitchee SC and Tai Po FC as well as Chinese Taipei’s Hang Yuen FC.

The winners of the two-legged tie will progress to the Inter-Zone Play-Off Final of the AFC Cup where they will face the winners of the other inter-zone semifinal between Vietnam’s Hanoi FC and Turkmenistan’s Altyn Asyr FC.

Hanoi have taken a 3-2 lead in the tie after the first leg held at the Hang Day Stadium in Vietnam on Tuesday. The second leg of that tie will be played at the Kopetdag Stadium in Turkmenistan’s capital of Ashgabat on August 27.

Abahani Dhaka vs April 25 SC in the AFC Cup 2019 Inter-Zone Play-Off Semifinal first leg will kick off at 8:45 PM HKT. You can follow all the updates from the match LIVE right here!