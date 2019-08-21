AFC Cup 2019: Abahani Dhaka vs April 25 SC live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Bangladesh’s Abahani Dhaka will take on DPR Korea’s April 25 SC in the first leg of the AFC Cup 2019 Inter-Zone Play-Off Semifinals at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Abahani Dhaka had progressed to the inter-zone play-off semifinals after topping Group E of the AFC Cup 2019 group stages where they overcame the challenges from Indian Super League side Chennaiyin FC, I-League outfit Minerva Punjab FC and Nepal’s Manang Marshyangdi Club.

Meanwhile, April 25 SC are in the inter-zone semifinals after winning Group I (East Asia) of the AFC Cup where they overcame Hong Kong clubs Kitchee SC and Tai Po FC as well as Chinese Taipei’s Hang Yuen FC.

The winners of the two-legged tie will progress to the Inter-Zone Play-Off Final of the AFC Cup where they will face the winners of the other inter-zone semifinal between Vietnam’s Hanoi FC and Turkmenistan’s Altyn Asyr FC. Hanoi have a 3-2 lead in the tie after the first leg held in Vietnam on Tuesday.

When to watch?

The AFC Cup 2019 Inter-Zone Play-Off Semifinal between Abahani Dhaka and April 25 SC will take place on August 21, 2019 and kicks off at 8:45 PM HKT.

The Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, Timor-Leste, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Asia Network to watch the AFC Cup 2019 action.

You can also follow LIVE updates from the ASEAN Zonal Final via our Matchday Blog on FOXSportsAsia.com.