Watch: Quang Hai scores sublime free kick to equalise for Hanoi FC against Altyn Asyr in AFC Cup 2019

Hanoi FC star Nguyen Quang Hai scored a sublime free-kick to equalise for his side in the AFC Cup 2019 Inter Zone Playoff Semifinal first leg against Altyn Asyr at Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi.

The Turkmenistan side took the lead in the 4th minute through Myrat Yakshiyev and led most of the first half. However, Hanoi earned a free-kick just outside the box and Quang Hai stepped up to take it.

And he made no mistake as he curled a left-footer from outside the wall and into the goal, leaving the goalkeeper rooted to his position. Both the teams went into half-time with the scoreboard reading 1-1.

41′ WHAT A GOAL! 1-1 Hanoi FC Quang Hai strikes a stunning free kick to hand the Vietnamese side a deserved equalizer!#HANvALT #AFCCup2019 pic.twitter.com/99PHq0J4PV — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) August 20, 2019

Quang Hai scored Hanoi’s second goal of the match as well but the lead didn’t stay for long as Altyn Asyr hit back within two minutes to make it 2-2. The home side ultimately went on to win the match 3-2 after Van Quyet converted from the spot in the 87th minute.

61′ WHAT A GOAL! 2-1 Hanoi FC It’s that man again! Quang Hai cuts in from the right and finds the far corner with another brilliant strike to put Hanoi ahead!#HANvALT #AFCCup2019 pic.twitter.com/xCYpOgWX2h — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) August 20, 2019