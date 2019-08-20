AFC Cup |

Watch: Quang Hai scores sublime free kick to equalise for Hanoi FC against Altyn Asyr in AFC Cup 2019

AFC Cup 2019: Hanoi FC 1-1 Altyn Asyr (Nguyen Quang Hai 41′)

Hanoi FC star Nguyen Quang Hai scored a sublime free-kick to equalise for his side in the AFC Cup 2019 Inter Zone Playoff Semifinal first leg against Altyn Asyr at Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi.

The Turkmenistan side took the lead in the 4th minute through Myrat Yakshiyev and led most of the first half. However, Hanoi earned a free-kick just outside the box and Quang Hai stepped up to take it.

And he made no mistake as he curled a left-footer from outside the wall and into the goal, leaving the goalkeeper rooted to his position. Both the teams went into half-time with the scoreboard reading 1-1.

 

Quang Hai scored Hanoi’s second goal of the match as well but the lead didn’t stay for long as Altyn Asyr hit back within two minutes to make it 2-2. The home side ultimately went on to win the match 3-2 after Van Quyet converted from the spot in the 87th minute.

