AFC Cup 2019: ASEAN champions Hanoi FC want to create history against Altyn Asyr FC – Pham Duc Huy

Hanoi FC star Pham Duc Huy has said that the Vietnamese club intend to create history in the AFC Cup 2019 this season as they face Altyn Asyr FC in the Inter-Zone Semifinals.

Hanoi had defeated V.League rivals Becamex Binh Duong FC in the ASEAN Zonal Final to win the right to take on Central Asian champions Altyn Asyr in the Inter-Zone Play-Off Semifinals — the first leg of which will be played at the Hang Day Stadium on Tuesday.



“We want to put in a good performance for our fans and win the first game to give us an advantage for the second leg,” Duc Huy told The-AFC.com.

“We are the champions of ASEAN, but I’ve faced the Turkmenistan national team and playing against a Central Asian opponent will be very tough. They play a quick style of football with good combinations and good technique, whereas I think it’s easier to face teams who play long ball,” said the Vietnam international.

“But we’re very happy to be at this stage. It’s the first time we’ve got so far in the AFC Cup and it motivates us to go further and create history for Vietnamese football,” he added.

AFC Cup 2019: Hanoi FC 1-0 Becamex Binh Duong (Pape Omar Faye 61′)

The 24-year-old also spoke about the resurgence of Vietnamese football at the international stage ahead of the continental clash.

“After the success of the national teams, our lives have changed a lot. Whenever we go out people recognise us, so that’s the biggest change. It makes us all very happy as people are aware of our dedication to Vietnamese football,” he said.

The second leg of the inter-zone semifinal will be held at the Turkmenistan champions’ home of Kopetdag Stadium in Ashgabat on August 27.