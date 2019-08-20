LIVE: AFC Cup 2019 – Hanoi FC vs Altyn Asyr FC

Vietnamese champions Hanoi FC will battle it out against Turkmenistan champions Altyn Asyr FC in the first leg of the AFC Cup 2019 Inter-Zone Play-Off Semifinals at the Hang Day Stadium on Tuesday.

V.League defending champions Hanoi had defeated domestic rivals Becamex Binh Duong FC 2-0 on aggregate to emerge as the ASEAN Zonal champions of the AFC Cup earlier this month and in doing so, booked a place in the semifinals of the AFC Cup Inter-Zone stage.

In the inter-zone semifinals, they will take on Turkmenistan Yokary Liga champions Altyn Asyr FC who progressed to the inter-zone semifinals as the champions of Central Asia (Group D) which also featured Tajikistan clubs FC Istiklol and FC Khujand as well as Kyrgyz Republic’s FC Dordoi Bishkek.

Altyn Asyr had reached the grand finale of the AFC Cup 2018 last season defeating India’s Bengaluru FC and North Korean outfit April 25 Sports Club in the knockout stages. However, their luck would run out in the final where they lost 2-0 to Iraq’s Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya (a.k.a. Air Force Club).

The winners of the two-legged tie will progress to the Inter-Zone Play-Off Final of the AFC Cup where they will face the winners of the other inter-zone semifinal between Bangladesh’s Abahani Dhaka and DPR Korea’s April 25 SC.

Hanoi FC vs Altyn Asyr FC in the AFC Cup 2019 Inter-Zone Play-Off Semifinals first leg will kick off at 8:00 PM HKT. You can follow the updates from the game LIVE right here on our Matchday Blog!