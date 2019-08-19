AFC Cup 2019: Hanoi FC vs Altyn Asyr FC live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Vietnam’s Hanoi FC will face Turkmenistan champions Altyn Asyr FC in the first leg of the AFC Cup 2019 Inter-Zone Play-Off Semifinal at the Hang Day Stadium on Tuesday.

Hanoi FC, the V.League defending champions, had defeated local rivals Becamex Binh Duong FC 2-0 on aggregate to emerge as the ASEAN Zonal champions and book a place in the semifinals of the AFC Cup Inter-Zone stage.

There they will face Yokary Liga champions Altyn Asyr FC who progressed to the inter-zone semifinals as the winners of Group D which also featured Tajikistan clubs FC Istiklol and FC Khujand as well as Kyrgyz Republic’s FC Dordoi Bishkek.

The winners of the two-legged tie will progress to the Inter-Zone Play-Off Final of the AFC Cup where they will face the winners of the other inter-zone semifinal between Bangladesh’s Abahani Dhaka and DPR Korea’s April 25 SC.

When to watch?

The AFC Cup 2019 Inter-Zone Play-Off Semifinal between Hanoi FC and Altyn Asyr FC will take place on August 20, 2019 and kicks off at 8:00 PM HKT.

The Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi, Vietnam will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, Timor-Leste, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Asia Network to watch the AFC Cup 2019 action.

You can also follow LIVE updates from the ASEAN Zonal Final via our Matchday Blog on FOXSportsAsia.com.