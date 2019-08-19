Injury and fitness concerns for Hanoi FC ahead of AFC Cup 2019 Inter-Zone Semifinal against Altyn Asyr FC

Vietnamese champions Hanoi FC are reeling due to injury and fitness concerns ahead of their AFC Cup 2019 Inter-Zone Play-Off Semifinal against Turkmenistan’s Altyn Asyr FC.

Hanoi, who defeated local rivals Becamex Binh Duong FC 2-0 on aggregate in the ASEAN Zonal Finals, are taking on the Turkmenistan Yokary Liga champions in the first leg at the Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi on Tuesday.

And they have as many as seven players who could be doubts for the first leg clash of the AFC Cup tie.

Of this, Vietnam international left-back Doan Van Hau has been ruled out of action for 4-5 weeks after picking up a knee injury while others are still battling to pass their fitness tests ahead of Tuesday’s crucial encounter.

Hanoi head coach Chu Dinh Nghiem stressed on this fact on the eve of the match saying that the fitness levels of his players is the most concerning aspect for him at the moment.

To add to his worries, Hanoi only played SHB Da Nang in the V.League on August 16 while Altyn Asyr’s last league match came against Ahal FK on August 10 giving them plenty of time to recuperate and prepare for the continental tie.

“Our main problem is that my player have been overworked due to large number of matches. Two-thirds of the players are fatigued. Our opponents’ last match took place 10 days ago while ours was only a few days back. They have had time to rest. And so four us, fitness is the major concern,” Dinh Nghiem said.

“It will be very difficult for the players to maintain fitness for 90 minutes,” he added.

Apart from Van Hau, the coach said defenders Dau Van Toan and Dinh Tien Thanh are unlikely to play any part in the first leg due to a lack of fitness.

Another defender Tran Van Kien and captain Nguyen Van Quyet is also carrying knocks and will have to play through the pain.

Forward Pape Omar Faye, who scored the goal in the second leg of the ASEAN Zonal final, is also not 100 per cent and so is 22-year-old centre-back Do Duy Manh.

“We have no choice, but to field Duy Manh despite the player suffering from severe back pain. Otherwise, we will have no central defender. I asked Duy Manh and he said he will try to play there,” Hanoi head coach said.

AFC Cup 2019: Hanoi FC 1-0 Becamex Binh Duong (Pape Omar Faye 61′)

Meanwhile, Dinh Nghiem said Hanoi will have to be wary of Altyn Asyr’s physicality in the inter-zone semifinals.

“Altyn Asyr have many tall players and those with outstanding physical strength. Therefore, Hanoi will have to keep the ball on the group and not get into a physical match-up with the opposition,” the coach said.

(Photo courtesy: Hanoi FC)