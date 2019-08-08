Being ASEAN champions should just be the start of Hanoi FC’s AFC Cup 2019 journey

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan believes there should be plenty more to come from newly-crowned ASEAN Zone champions Hanoi FC in AFC Cup 2019.

They were one of the pre-season favourites and, despite a couple of wobbles along the way, Hanoi FC lived up to expectations by being crowned ASEAN Zone champions of AFC Cup 2019 on Wednesday.

The star-studded V.League 1 outfit, boasting a plethora of Vietnam internationals and a handful of excellent imports, defeated compatriots Becamex Binh Duong 1-0 at the Hang Day Stadium to claim a 2-0 aggregate win in the zonal final.

Highlights – Hanoi FC vs Becamex Binh Duong

In doing so, they have followed in the footsteps of Philippines’ Ceres-Negros and Home United of Singapore in becoming ASEAN Zone champions, following the competition’s introduction of the zonal format in 2017.

Next up for Hanoi are Turkmenistan’s Altyn Asyr in a two-legged inter-zone semi-final, the stage where Ceres and Home were both eliminated at in the past two years.

But just because no ASEAN side has progressed further before does not mean Hanoi should be content with what they have achieved so far.

Firstly, they looked far better equipped for battle with Altyn Asyr than Ceres and Home were against Istiklol and 4.25 SC respectively.

And for a side brimming with quality talent such as Nguyen Quang Hai, Pape Omar Faye, Nguyen Van Quyet and Doan Van Hau, the target has to be venturing further than any of their counterparts have before.

That would certainly match what Vietnamese football has achieved on the international stage in recent times, following last January’s appearance at the AFC U-23 Championship final, a fourth-place finish at Asian Games 2018 and their progress to the quarter-finals of the AFC Asian Cup earlier this year.

🇻🇳 Hanoi FC will next face 🇹🇲 Turkmenistan’s Altyn Asyr in a two-legged Inter-zone play-off semi-final. The tie will take place on August 20 and 27.#HANvBBD #AFCCup2019 https://t.co/0YIxfcw7uF — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) August 7, 2019

Of course, that is not to say that Altyn Asyr will not pose a tough test, especially considering – like Hanoi – they make up a significant portion of their own national team.

For every Quang Hai or Van Quyet they have, Altyn Asyr have an Arslanmyrat Ammanow and Altymyrat Annadurdyyew.

Nonetheless, putting aside from the West Asia Zone teams, who have historically dominated the competition, there is no reason why Hanoi and Altyn Asyr or 4.25 SC and Dhaka Abahani – who face off in the other inter-zone semi-final – should have doubts in their ability to reach the tournament final.

So, when Hanoi take on Altyn Asyr on August 20 and 27, they will do so safe in the knowledge that 2019 is already a fruitful season for what they achieved on Wednesday.

Yet, that should not be a restriction on them aiming for even more success.

If Hanoi mean business and hope to continue flying the flag for Vietnam – and the Southeast Asia region for that matter – being crowned ASEAN Zone champions should just be the start of their AFC Cup 2019 journey.