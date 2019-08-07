AFC Cup 2019: Hanoi FC see off Becamex Binh Duong to be crowned ASEAN Zone champions

Hanoi FC are ASEAN Zone champions of AFC Cup 2019 after beating Becamex Binh Duong 1-0 on Wednesday to claim a 2-0 aggregate win in the final.

Pape Omar Faye proved to be the match winner in the all-Vietnamese clash at the Hang Day Stadium as he capitalised on a goalkeeping error in the 61st minute to net the only goal of the game.

Highlights – Hanoi FC vs Becamex Binh Duong

The victory also means that Hanoi will now be taking on Turkmenistan’s Altyn Asyr in the inter-zone semi-finals on August 20 and 27, as they look to be the first ASEAN side to progress past that stage.

Leading 1-0 from last week’s first leg, Hanoi looked content to sit back early on and assess what Binh Duong had to bring to the table.

The visitors did show good endeavour in the final third without creating any opening to really worry Hanoi, who arguably came closest to breaking the deadlock in the first half when opposition centre-back Veniamin Shumeyko almost turned the ball into his own goal in the 25th minute.

59′ OFF THE LINE! Becamex go down the other end and Pedro looks certain to score but his effort is cleared off the line!#HANvBBD #AFCCup2019 pic.twitter.com/CnPw1E73Vr — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) August 7, 2019

But, a minute before the hour mark, Binh Duong came excruciatingly close to levelling the aggregate score when Pedro Augusto met a searching diagonal pass from the right and guided the ball past an out-of-position Nguyen Van Cong, only for Nguyen Thanh Chung to bail his goalkeeper out with a brilliant acrobatic goal-line clearance.

Thanh Chung’s intervention proved all the more vital just two minutes later as Hanoi duly opened the scoring on the night.

61′ GOAL! 1-0 Hanoi FC (2-0 on aggregate) The keeper fails to deal with the corner and Omar Faye punishes him with a tidy finish! Hanoi lead on the night and double their lead on aggregate.#HANvBBD #AFCCup2019 pic.twitter.com/0fR0b0a5XH — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) August 7, 2019

A corner swung in by Nguyen Quang Hai was completely flapped at by Binh Duong custodian Bui Tan Truong, with Faye reacting quickest to the loose ball and volleying home from five yards out.

Extra-time and penalties were now out of the equation with the visitors needing two goals to stay alive in the competition, and their desperation saw defender Ali Rabo thrown forward as an auxiliary option in attack.

Nonetheless, Binh Duong just lacked a cutting edge and Hanoi were able to comfortably play out the remainder of the contest to join Ceres-Negros and Home United as ASEAN Zone champions of the AFC Cup.

HANOI FC: Nguyen Van Cong, Tran Van Kien, Nguyen Thanh Chung, Dau Van Toan (Do Duy Manh 85’), Doan Van Hau, Moses Oloya (Pham Thanh Luong 90+5’), Do Hung Dung, Nguyen Quang Hai, Ngan Van Dai (Papa Ibou Kebe 71’), Nguyen Van Quyet, Pape Omar Faye.

BECAMEX BINH DUONG: Bui Tan Truong, Ho Tan Tai, Veniamin Shumeyko, Ali Rabo, Nguyen Hung Thein Duc, To Van Vu, Nguyen Trong Huy, Le Tan Tai, Pedro Augusto (Nguyen Xuan Luan 77’), Wander Luiz (Nguyen Tran Viet Cuong 90+3’), Nguyen Anh Duc (Nguyen Tien Linh 60’).