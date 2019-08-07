AFC Cup 2019: Who will ASEAN champions Hanoi FC face in the Inter-Zone Play-Off Semifinals later this month?

Vietnamese champions Hanoi FC progressed to the Inter-Zone Play-Off Semifinals of the AFC Cup 2019 after overcoming their local rivals Becamex Binh Duong FC in the ASEAN Zonal Final.

The Purple-Yellows had recorded a 1-0 win in the first leg away from home at the Go Dau Stadium in Binh Duong and then followed it up with another 1-0 win against Becamex at the Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi in the second leg on Wednesday.

The win meant that Hanoi are the latest ASEAN champions of the AFC Cup and win a place in the inter-zone semifinals as they look to progress further in the Asia’s second-tier continental club competition.

AFC Cup 2019: Hanoi FC 1-0 Becamex Binh Duong (Pape Omar Faye 61′)

But who will they face in the next knockout stage of the AFC Cup 2019?

It’s none other than Turkmenistan giants Altyn Asyr FC. The Central Asian club booked a spot in the inter-zone semifinals after winning the Group D of the AFC Cup.

They finished ahead of Tajikistan’s FC Istiklol, Kyrgyz Republic’s FC Dordoi and another Tajik club FC Khujand after collecting 10 points from six group matches.

Altyn Asyr have been the champions of Turkmenistan’s top division every year starting in 2014 and also won the Turkmenistan Super Cup a few weeks back — their fifth Super Cup in a row!

Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s Abahani Dhaka will face DPR Korea’s April 25 SC in the other inter-zone semifinal. The winners of the two semifinals will face each other in the Inter-Zone Final.

FULL TIME 🇻🇳 Hanoi FC are the ASEAN CHAMPIONS! 👏 A solo Pape Omar Faye goal was enough to see off rivals Becamex Binh Duong on the night and complete a 2-0 aggregate win in this ASEAN Zonal Final.#HANvBBD #AFCCup2019 pic.twitter.com/2uRtQQ2SXc — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) August 7, 2019

The winners of the Inter-Zone Final will then progress to the grand finale of the AFC Cup 2019 where they will face the winners of the West Asia Zonal Final between Jordan’s Al Jazeera Club and Lebanon’s Al Ahed FC.

AFC Cup 2019 Knockout Stages Fixtures

Inter-Zone Play-Off Semifinal 1 – Hanoi FC vs Altyn Asyr FC – August 20 & 27

Inter-Zone Play-Off Semifinal 2 – Abahani Dhaka vs April 25 SC – August 21 & 28

Inter-Zone Final – Winner Inter-Zone SF1 vs Winner Inter-Zone SF2 – September 25 & October 2

West Asian Zonal Final – Al Jazeera Club vs Al Ahed FC – September 24 & October 1

Final – Winner Inter-Zone Final vs Winner West Asia Zonal Final