LIVE: AFC Cup 2019 – Hanoi FC vs Becamex Binh Duong FC

Hanoi FC will take on Becamex Binh Duong FC in the crucial second leg of the ASEAN Zonal Final of the AFC Cup 2019 at the Hang Day Stadium on Wednesday.

V.League champions Hanoi have a slight advantage going into the second leg at their home ground after registering a 1-0 win over their local rivals Binh Duong at the Go Dau Stadium last week. It was Nguyen Van Quyet who scored following a failed penalty kick to give the Vietnamese champions an away goal advantage ahead of today’s second leg.

Hanoi FC had defeated Philippine Football League side Ceres Negros FC 3-2 on aggregate to reach the ASEAN Zonal Final while Becamex Binh Duong edged Indonesia Liga 1 side PSM Makassar on away goals after their ASEAN Zonal Semifinal finished 2-2 on aggregate.

The winners of the ASEAN Zonal Final will progress to the Inter-Zone Play-Off Semifinals of the AFC Cup 2019 where Turkmenistan’s Altyn Asyr FC are awaiting the ASEAN victors. Bangladesh’s Abahani Dhaka will face DPR Korea’s April 25 SC in the other inter-zone play-off semifinal.

The winners of the Inter-Zone Final will face off against the winners of the West Asian Zone in the final of the competition for the ultimate prize — the AFC Cup 2019 — on November 2, 2019.

Hanoi FC vs Becamex Binh Duong FC in the AFC Cup 2019 ASEAN Zonal Final second leg will kick off at 8 PM HKT. You can follow the LIVE updates from the game on our Matchday Blog right here!