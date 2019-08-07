AFC Cup 2019: Hanoi FC vs Becamex Binh Duong live stream, updates, when and where to watch

The second leg of ASEAN Zonal Final of the AFC Cup 2019 will see Hanoi FC taking on their local rivals Becamex Binh Duong at the Hang Day Stadium on Wednesday.

Hanoi FC, the V.League defending champions, defeated Philippine Football League side Ceres Negros FC 3-2 on aggregate to reach the ASEAN Zonal Final while Becamex Binh Duong edged Indonesia Liga 1 side PSM Makassar on away goals after the ASEAN semifinal finished 2-2 on aggregate.

In the first leg of the ASEAN Zonal Final held at the Go Dau Stadium last week, it was Hanoi FC who came out with a 1-0 victory as Nguyen Van Quyet scored following a penalty kick to give the Vietnamese champions an away goal advantage.

The winners of the tie will progress to the Inter-Zone Play-Off Semifinals of the AFC Cup where Turkmenistan’s Altyn Asyr FC are waiting for the ASEAN victors.

When to watch?

The AFC Cup 2019 ASEAN Zonal Final between Hanoi FC and Becamex Binh Duong will take place on August 7, 2019 and kicks off at 8:00 PM HKT.

The Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi, Vietnam will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, Timor-Leste, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Asian Network to watch the AFC Cup 2019 action.

You can also follow LIVE updates from the ASEAN Zonal Final via our Matchday Blog on FOXSportsAsia.com.