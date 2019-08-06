Hanoi FC hoping to go far in AFC Cup 2019 as they face Becamex Binh Duong in second leg of ASEAN final

Hanoi FC head coach Chu Dinh Nghiem has said that the Vietnamese champions are looking to go as far as possible in the AFC Cup 2019, ahead of the second leg of the ASEAN Zonal Final.

A Nguyen Van Quyet goal has given Hanoi a 1-0 lead from the first leg as they host local rivals Becamex Binh Duong in the second leg of the ASEAN final at the Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi on Wednesday.

AFC Cup 2019: Becamex Binh Duong 0-1 Hanoi FC (Nguyen Van Quyet 33′)

The Purple-Yellows can set up a Inter-Zone Play-Off Semifinal clash against Turkmenistan’s Altyn Asyr FC if they can avoid a defeat against Binh Duong at home, but their head coach has ambitious plans for the V.League champions.

“The match [on Wednesday] is important for the club, players and myself. But I don’t want the players to be under too much pressure. I want them to contribute, but football has many factors including luck, so it is impossible to predict anything in advance,” the 47-year-old coach said.

“We want to win Binh Duong to go deeper in the continental championship. We want to enter the Inter-Zone Play-Off Semifinal and Hanoi FC will play with all the ability we have to go as far as possible in the competition,” Dinh Nghiem vowed.

Speaking on the eve of the second leg, both the coach and midfielder Do Hung Dung made it clear that the strength of the Vietnamese champions is in the collective and not on individuals.

“Hanoi are a good collective and it is not about a single player. If Binh Duong is too focused on one player [Van Quyet], other players like Nguyen Quang Hai and Ngan Van Dai will shine and hurt them. What is important is how Hanoi show up for the match as a team,” 25-year-old Hung Dung said.