Pape Omar Faye eyes Golden Boot as Hanoi FC prepare for Binh Duong decider

Hanoi FC marksman Pape Omar Faye admits he is eyeing the top scorer award in AFC Cup 2019 as his side prepare for Wednesday’s ASEAN Zone final second leg against compatriots Becamex Binh Duong.

With seven goals thus far in the competition, the Senegalese is currently the joint-third top scorer in the competition and has played a key role in Hanoi’s progress thus far.

But with leading scorer Bienvenido Maranon’s Ceres-Negros already eliminated, the path has been cleared for Faye to surge up the chart and he admits that is something he is targeting.

AFC Cup 2019: Becamex Binh Duong 0-1 Hanoi FC (Nguyen Van Quyet 33′)

“Of course I want to be the top scorer in the AFC Cup,” he told the AFC’s official website. “Last year I played in the tournament [for Thanh Hoa] and that was also my aim then.

“But there’s no pressure on me because, at Hanoi, everybody can score goals. I try to score but it’s not only me that scores, I just try to help the team as best I can.

“We score many goals because we play attacking football. Our coach wants us to attack and we try to keep the ball not in our half, but in the opponent’s half.

“That’s why anytime there’s a chance, we’ll try to score.”

Hanoi have scored a staggering 27 goals in their nine AFC Cup games so far and will head into Wednesday’s game against fellow V.League 1 outfit Binh Duong as favourites to progress to the inter-zone semi-finals, having claimed a 1-0 win away from home last week.

Both teams also met in the league at the weekend with Hanoi emerging 2-1 victors, although Faye is aware there is no room for complacency.

“Yes, we have a little bit of psychological advantage but, when it’s a final, it’s very hard and you must concentrate very hard,” he added. “It’s very important.

“Binh Duong are very good. Maybe we had more luck than them in recent games and that’s why we beat them, but next time, we’ll play like it’s 0-0 all over again.

“No matter what the score is, at Hanoi we always play the same way and we must keep the same attacking style – concentrate and play together.

“I’m very happy our team has won so many games and to be doing so well in the AFC Cup. Since the start of the tournament, our target has been to win it.”

Hanoi are also looking to win silverware on the domestic front and currently lead V.League 1 with a two-point advantage over Ho Chi Minh City, with seven games remaining in the campaign.