Asian Football Confederation slaps life bans on four players for match-fixing in AFC Cup

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Friday banned four footballers for life for attempting to fix matches in the AFC Cup in 2017 and 2018.

Defender Kursanbek Sheratov, striker Vladimir Verevkin and defender Iliaz Alimov of Kyrgyz Republic and goalkeeper Abduaziz Mahkamov of Tajikistan are the four players who have received lifetime bans from Asian football’s governing body meaning they will not be able to take part in any football-related activities for life.

30-year-old Kyrgyz Republic international Sheratov was found guilty of supporting betting activity in connection with a match involving FC Dordoi in the 2017 AFC Cup.

28-year-old Alimov and 32-year-old Kyrgyz international Verevkin had meanwhile tried to fix matches involving their club FC Alay in the 2017 “and/or 2018 season of the AFC Cup,” the AFC said in a statement.

A third player from Alay, 31-year-old Tajikistan international goalkeeper Mahkamov, was also guilty of fixing matches in the 2017 and 2018 AFC Cups.

The 2017 and 2018 editions of the AFC Cup, the second-tier club competition in Asia behind the AFC Champions League, was won by Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya of Iraq while the 2019 edition is currently underway.

Earlier this month, six, including a former referee and members of Indonesia’s PSSI, were given jail sentences for a 2018 game in the Southeast Asian nation’s third-tier league.