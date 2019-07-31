AFC Cup 2019: Hanoi FC draw first blood against Binh Duong in ASEAN Zone final

Hanoi FC claimed a slender advantage over fellow V.League 1 outfit Becamex Binh Duong in the first leg of the AFC Cup 2019 ASEAN Zone final with a 1-0 win on Wednesday.

In a keenly-contested encounter at the Go Dau Stadium, the only goal of the game came in the 33rd minute when the visitors were awarded a penalty, after Ngan Van Dai pounced on a poor clearance by Veniamin Shumeyko before being crudely brought down inside the area by Nguyen Hung Thein Duc.

AFC Cup 2019: Becamex Binh Duong 0-1 Hanoi FC (Nguyen Van Quyet 33′)

Captain Nguyen Van Quyet stepped up to the spot and, although his initial effort was saved by Tran Duc Cuong, the rebound fell back kindly into his path and he was left with a simple tap-in.

The breakthrough was certainly deserved as Hanoi had created the better chances prior to that.

Duc Cuong had made a fine double save to deny both Pape Omar Faye and Nguyen Quang Hai in the 24th minute, before Nguyen Thanh Chung somehow fired wide with the goal gaping a minute later after the Binh Duong goalkeeper had spilled a long-range effort.

The hosts did have their fair share of opportunities and To Van Vu could have equalised just before halftime, but he opted for the fanciful when picked out inside the six-yard box and could not direct a cheeky flick towards goal.

70′ WHAT A MISS! Pape Omar Faye beats the keeper and has an empty goal but somehow hits the woodwork! Terrific defending from Ali Rabo though!#BBDvHAN #AFCCup2019 pic.twitter.com/ay1H8KPMyI — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) July 31, 2019

However, it was Hanoi who looked the likelier to net again in the second half and should have killed off the contest in the 70th minute, but some desperate defending and the woodwork prevented Pape Omar Faye from making it 2-0.

In the end, Hanoi were left to hold out for a slim victory that still puts them in a fairly commanding position ahead of next week’s return encounter at the Hang Day Stadium.

BECAMEX BINH DUONG: Tran Duc Cuong, Ho Tan Tai, Ali Rabo, Veniamin Shumeyko, Nguyen Hung Thein Duc, To Van Vu, Dinh Hoang Max (Tran Huu Dong Trieu 56’), Le Tan Tai, Pedro Augusto (Ho Sy Giap 53’), Nguyen Tien Linh (Nguyen Anh Duc 75’), Wander Luiz.

HANOI FC: Nguyen Van Cong, Do Hung Dung, Dinh Tien Thanh (Do Duy Manh 84’), Nguyen Thanh Chung, Doan Van Hau, Dau Van Toan, Nguyen Quang Hai, Ngan Van Dai (Papa Ibou Kebe 51’), Nguyen Van Quyet, Pham Thanh Luong (Truong Van Thai Quy 67’), Pape Omar Faye.