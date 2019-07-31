AFC Cup 2019: 5 talking points as Hanoi FC edge Becamex Binh Duong 1-0 in ASEAN Zonal Final first leg

Nguyen Van Quyet’s first-half goal gave Hanoi FC a crucial 1-0 win over Becamex Binh Duong FC in the first leg of the AFC Cup 2019 ASEAN Zonal Final at the Go Dau Stadium on Wednesday.

Hanoi skipper Van Quyet scored from a rebound in the 33rd minute after his penalty kick was denied by Binh Duong goalkeeper Tran Duc Cuong giving his side an away victory in the all-Vietnamese ASEAN final of the AFC Cup.

Here are five key talking points from the first leg of the ASEAN Zonal Final…

1) A damp start in Vietnam!

It was pouring at the Go Dau Stadium before the kick off prompting the officials to keep an eye on the pitch conditions.

It was pouring at the Go Dau Stadium before the kick off prompting the officials to keep an eye on the pitch conditions. However, the players took to the field with the rain slowly receding. But, a wet and soggy pitch did not aid in the quality of the early as the first quarter of an hour turned out to be a monotonous affair at Thu Dau Mot. Home side Binh Duong saw most of the possession in the first 20 minutes, but failed to create much of anything during the period which would come to haunt them later in the game.

2) Duc Cuong heroics keep Binh Duong in the game

24′ DOUBLE SAVE! Pape Omar Faye and Quang Hai look certain to score for Hanoi but Duc Cuong produces two fantastic saves to deny them!



Though it was the hosts who saw the lion share of possession in the early minutes, it was the travelling contingent who created the the biggest chances of the first 30 minutes. And it was only thanks to goalkeeper Tran Duc Cuong that Binh Duong weren’t behind as he produced a double save to first deny Pape Omar Faye and then Nguyen Quang Hai on the follow up in the 24th minute. The goalkeeper did almost enough to deny Hanoi again the very next minute when he saved from a Quang Hai shot, but was aided by some fortune as Nguyen Thanh Chung hit the rebound wide with the goal gaping.

3) Hanoi launch deservedly into the lead

AFC Cup 2019: Becamex Binh Duong 0-1 Hanoi FC (Nguyen Van Quyet 33′)

But it wasn’t long before Hanoi finally took the lead. Referee pointed to the spot after Binh Duong defender Nguyen Hung Thien Duc clumsily fouled Ngan Van Dai inside the penalty area and Van Quyet stepped up to take the penalty kick. The Hanoi captain’s initial attempt was saved by Duc Cuong again, but luck did not favour him this time around as the former Vietnam international did not make any mistake from the rebound to five the Purple-Yellows a vital away goal.

4) The visitors should have ended the contest!

70′ WHAT A MISS! Pape Omar Faye beats the keeper and has an empty goal but somehow hits the woodwork! Terrific defending from Ali Rabo though!

The defending V.League champions dominated the proceedings at the Go Dau Stadium so much so that they could have won the game by a much larger margin. There were further chances for both Quang Hai and Omar Faye in the second half, but both the attackers failed to make full use of the opportunities. Quang Hai made a late run into the box to turn a Van Quyet cross towards the goal, but saw his effort go agonisingly wide of the far post just around the hour mark. Then, Omar Faye had an even more clear cut chance when he beat the opposition goalkeeper, but could only hit the woodwork in the 70th minute.

5) All to play for in the second leg!

FULL TIME One Nguyen Van Quyet goal is enough for Hanoi FC to prevail over Becamex Binh Duong in tricky conditions and take into next week's ASEAN Zonal Final Second Leg.

Even though Binh Duong failed to create many chances of note in the first leg, the two-legged tie is still wide open as we wait for the second leg. Meanwhile, Hanoi will be kicking themselves for their bad finishing as they had all the chances to kill the game off in the away fixture on Wednesday. The return leg will be held at the defending V.League champions’ home ground of Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi on August 7 with the winner of the ASEAN Zonal Final winning the right to take on Turkmenistan’s Altyn Asyr FC in the Inter-Zone Play-Off Semifinal later in the month.