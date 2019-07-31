AFC Cup 2019: Hanoi FC star Doan Van Hau reveals reason behind Vietnam’s rise ahead of ASEAN final

Hanoi FC will face local rivals Becamex Binh Duong FC in the first leg of the AFC Cup 2019 ASEAN Zonal Final on Wednesday and Doan Van Hau is looking forward to the fixture.

The Vietnam international defender will wear the colours of Vietnamese champions Hanoi in the ASEAN final and knows fellow V.League outfit Binh Duong FC will not be an easy opponent to come up against.

“The Binh Duong attacking line-up is strong and we can’t concentrate on just a single player,” he told The-AFC.com in an interview ahead of Wednesday’s ASEAN Zonal Final. “We have to be ready to face the whole team because any player has the ability to cause us the problems,” he said.

Becamex have proved to be a tricky opposition for Hanoi in recent years including at the 2018 Vietnamese Cup semifinal where they overcame the Purple-Yellows on their way to lifting the title.

🏆 #AFCCup2019 Glory & 🇻🇳’s ⚽️ 🏠 🎥 Hanoi FC’s Doan Van Hau on life with club and country. pic.twitter.com/bY0ywBOmgd — AFC Cup (@AFCCup) July 31, 2019

“We lost against Becamex in the Vietnamese Cup cup, but we are not thinking about that game anymore,” said the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 winner. “what is important now is beating them in the ASEAN final of the AFC Cup 2019 and that is what we are focusing on. So, it’s always a big game when we play them. We will give everything to get a good result in the first leg,” he added.

The 20-year-old also revealed the reason he believes is behind Vietnam’s rapid rise in Asian football.

“One reason I think why the Vietnamese football has improved a lot in the recent years is the focus on the youth. People always say if you want a good house, you must build a good foundation. Vietnam have done it and should keep doing so in the future,” said Van Hau, who has been linked with a move to Europe recently.

You can follow the AFC Cup 2019 ASEAN Zonal Final between Becamex Binh Duong FC and Hanoi FC LIVE on our Matchday Blog.