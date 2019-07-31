LIVE: AFC Cup 2019 – Becamex Binh Duong vs Hanoi FC

Becamex Binh Duong FC will host Hanoi Football Club in the first leg of the ASEAN Zonal Final of the AFC Cup 2019 at the Go Dau Stadium on Wednesday.

The two-legged final will see two familiar foes from Vietnam’s top division — the V.League — go head to head to decide which of them will represent ASEAN in the Inter-Zone Play-Off Semifinal of the continental championship against Turkmenistan’s Altyn Asyr FC.

Becamex Binh Duong reached the knockout stages of the AFC Cup 2019 as the best second-placed team among ASEAN groups and then overcame PSM Makassar on away goals in the zonal semifinals after the game finished 2-2 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, Hanoi FC emerged as the winners of their group and then defeated 2018 ASEAN finalists Ceres-Negros FC 3-2 on aggregate in the ASEAN Zonal Semifinal to progress to the ASEAN showdown against local rivals Binh Duong.

While the first leg will be played at Binh Duong’s home ground on July 31, the second leg will be hosted by Hanoi FC at the Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi on August 7.

Becamex Binh Duong vs Hanoi FC in the AFC Cup 2019 ASEAN Zonal Final will kick off at 6:00 PM HKT. You can follow all the LIVE updates from the game right here on our Matchday Blog.