AFC Cup 2019: Becamex Binh Duong vs Hanoi FC live stream, updates, when and where to watch

The first leg of ASEAN Zonal Final of the AFC Cup 2019 will see two Vietnamese sides Becamex Binh Duong and Hanoi FC taking on each other at the Go Dau Stadium on Wednesday.

Hanoi FC, the V.League defending champions, defeated Philippine Football League side Ceres Negros FC 3-2 on aggregate to reach the ASEAN Zonal Final while Becamex Binh Duong edged Indonesia Liga 1 side PSM Makassar on away goals after the ASEAN semifinal finished 2-2 on aggregate.

The winners of the two-legged tie will take on Turkmenistan top division side Altyn Asyr FC in the Inter-Zone Play-Off Semifinal of the AFC Cup 2019 in August. The second leg of the ASEAN Zonal Final is scheduled to be held on August 7.

When to watch?

The match between Becamex Binh Duong and Hanoi FC will take place on July 31, 2019 and kicks off at 6:00 PM HKT.

The Go Dau Stadium in Vietnam will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, Timor-Leste, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Asian Network to watch the AFC Cup 2019 action.

You can also follow LIVE updates from the ASEAN Zonal Final via our Matchday Blog on FOXSportsAsia.com.