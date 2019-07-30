AFC Cup 2019: The contrasting journeys of Becamex Binh Duong and Hanoi FC to ASEAN Zonal Final

This season’s ASEAN Zonal Final of the AFC Cup pits two familiar foes — Becamex Binh Duong and Hanoi FC. However, their road to the zonal final of the continental championship couldn’t have been any more different.

While one of the Vietnamese clubs huffed and puffed into the two-legged affair, which begins with the first leg at the Go Dau Stadium on Wednesday, the other have seemingly cruised into the contest which will decide the ASEAN champions.

Here, we take a look at the Road to the Final of the two V.League outfits…

Becamex Binh Duong huffs and puffs to the final

Binh Duong FC have had their work cut out in the AFC Cup 2019 and they have been on the brink on more than one occasion during the season. But still, they find themselves in Wednesday’s final with a chance to represent Southeast Asia at next month’s Inter-Zone Play-Off Semifinal against Turkmenistan champions Altyn Asyr FC.

It is pretty ironic considering the fact that Becamex only progressed to the knockout stages of the competition thanks to Hanoi. Becamex was clearly the second best in Group G which included Ceres Negros FC, Persija Jakarta and Shan United.

Red card in the first leg, and a bizarre own goal in the second. Here’s how Binh Duong overcame the odds to reach Wednesday’s AFC Cup ASEAN Zone final

They began their group stage campaign rather uninspiring with a goalless draw against Indonesia Liga 1 champions Persija before losing to 3-1 to Ceres on Matchday 2. They had to wait until the third round to record their first win — a last-gasp win against whipping boys Shan United facilitated by an 85th-minute goal from Wander Luiz.

They did get their attacking best out against Shan in the return leg registering a 6-0 win before defeating Persija 3-1 in Vietnam. This meant that Binh Duong had to defeat Ceres on the final matchday and also wanted results in other groups to go their way to progress as one of the best second-placed sides.

They did nick a 1-0 win over Ceres, who had already qualified as the group winners by then, and Hanoi did beat Singapore Premier League side Tampines Rovers to aid their progress. And thus, the Vietnamese club progressed to the zonal semifinals as the best runners-up in ASEAN only because of a goal difference of +1 over Tampines.

It wasn’t easy in the semifinals either for Binh Duong where they faced PSM Makassar. Going down to 10 men at home after Nguyen Trung Tin was sent off for a silly foul, Becamex somehow found a winner against the run of play when substitute Nguyen Tien Linh scored 10 minutes from time to give them a 1-0 lead in the tie.

Luiz made it 2-0 on aggregate for Binh Duong before half-time in Makassar, but they almost threw away the tie when Ho Tan Tai’s own goal in the 75th followed by an Aaron Evans strike in the 87th resulted in a nervy finish to the ASEAN semifinals. However, it was the Vietnamese side who once again progressed by the narrowest of margins.

A straightforward trip for Hanoi FC

Reigning V.League champions Hanoi’s journey to the ASEAN Zonal Final was in stark contrast to that of Binh Duong. They announced themselves as one of the contenders for AFC Cup 2019 in their first match again when they produced a record-shattering 10-0 win over Cambodian champions Nagaworld FC.

A dip in form in the month of March saw them held to a 1-1 draw by Tampines before suffering a shock 1-0 defeat to Yangon United on the third matchday. However, inspired by a hattrick from Pape Omar Faye and a Ganiyu Oseni brace, Hanoi defeated Yangon 5-2 away from home before once again condemning Nagaworld to a defeat — this time by a 5-1 scoreline.

How Hanoi FC overcame the tough Ceres test to reach Wednesday’s AFC Cup ASEAN Zone final

They began the final matchday behind Tampines in Group F, but goals from Oseni and Nguyen Thanh Chung saw them draw level on points with the Stags and cruise to the semifinals thanks to a better goal difference — +18 compared to the Singaporean side’s +7.

The ASEAN Zonal Semifinal saw them pitted against one of the hottest sides in the tournament this season in Ceres-Negros FC. However, a closely-contested affair in Bacolod saw Hanoi come out with a 1-1 draw and an away goal against the 2018 ASEAN finalists.

The second leg at the Hang Day Stadium also proved to be an edgy affair before the Purple-Yellows scored quick-fire double around the hour-mark. Curt Dizon scored a consolation goal for Ceres in the 87th minute, but it was the Vietnamese champions who booked the final berth with a 3-2 aggregate win.

You can follow the AFC Cup 2019 ASEAN Zonal Final between Hanoi FC and Becamex Binh Duong LIVE on FOX Sports Asia network and website from 6 PM HKT on July 31, 2019.