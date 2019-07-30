Hanoi FC’s Quang Hai reveals favourite Vietnam footballer ahead of AFC Cup 2019 ASEAN final versus Binh Duong FC

Hanoi FC and Vietnam superstar Nguyen Quang Hai is set to face Becamex Binh Duong in the first leg of the ASEAN Zonal Semifinal of the AFC Cup 2019 on Wednesday.

The first leg will be held at the Go Dau Stadium while the return leg will be played at the Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi with the winner of the ASEAN zone progressing to the Inter-Zone Play-off Semifinals to face Turkmenistan’s Altyn Asyr FC later in August.

And speaking to The-AFC.com ahead of the final against Hanoi’s local rivals Binh Duong, Quang Hai revealed which Vietnam international footballer he idolised while growing up.

My idol when I was young was Pham Thanh Luong, because he played for Vietnam in the 2008 AFF Suzuki Cup. He is also small, very quick and technical. He is a very clever player and I admired him a lot and have learned so much from him,” the Vietnam international revealed during the interview.

Quang Hai’s club teammate Thanh Luong was inspiration for the Golden Dragons as they won their first regional title in 2008 and scored two goals in the tournament. He retired from international football following the AFF Suzuki Cup in 2016.

Quang Hai, 22 years of age, is expected to play an equally important role for Hanoi in Wednesday’s game and he spoke about his style of play. “During games, there are many situations where I have to make a decision and I always try to do what is best for the team,” he said.

“Everything can happen very quickly on the pitch and I have to decide whether to shoot or pass. I do enjoy scoring goals but it is more important that the team scores,” said the attacker who helped Vietnam reach the quarterfinals of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 earlier this year.

“I have practiced taking freekicks every day since I was very young and now I play at a high level. It’s a very useful skill to have. If the freekick is in a good position for me, I will take it. But if not, others can have a go. If it’s 20-25 yards out, I will take it. But if it is further out, Nguyen Van Quyet or Doan Van Hau will shoot,” Quang Hai said.