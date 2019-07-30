AFC Cup 2019: Becamex Binh Duong defender believes he can stop Hanoi FC’s Nguyen Quang Hai in ASEAN final

Two Vietnamese clubs will battle it out in the ASEAN Zonal Final of the AFC Cup 2019 with Becamex Binh Duong hosting Hanoi FC in the first leg on Wednesday.

Becamex had progressed to the final on away goals after holding PSM Makassar to a 2-2 draw on aggregate in the ASEAN Zonal Semifinals last month while Vietnamese champions Hanoi had defeated Filipino side Ceres-Negros FC 3-2 on aggregate to book the final berth.

AFC Cup 2019: PSM Makassar 1-1 Becamex Binh Duong (Ho Tan Tai Own Goal 75′)

The two-legged ASEAN Zonal Final will see some of the best talent on offer in Vietnamese football with several players from the Vietnam national team lining up for either sides.

One such player is young defender Ho Tan Tai who is relishing a battle with international teammate Nguyen Quang Hai who will turn up for the V.League champions. The 21-year-old is looking forward to help his team continue their run in the continental club competition.

“I think that Binh Duong will have to play on the counter attack against Hanoi,” Tan Tai told The-AFC.com. Quang Hai, Nguyen Van Quyet and Pape Omar Faye are all very dangerous players who we need to be prepared for. So, I think it’s crucial for us to remain fully focussed at the back for the whole game,” he said.

💪 “I can stop Quang Hai.” 🇻🇳 vs 🇻🇳 Ho Tan Tai plans to keep good friend Nguyen Quang Hai quiet in the #AFCCup2019 ASEAN Zonal Final first leg between Becamex Binh Duong and Hanoi FC on Wednesday. 🤔 Do you think he can❓ pic.twitter.com/VYjXqp6qTV — AFC Cup (@AFCCup) July 30, 2019

“I know Quang Hai quite well as we have played in the national team at different age groups. And I will think about how to stop him on Wednesday. I think that if I can keep my concentration 100 per cent, then I can stop him,” Tan Tai said in an interview.

“But I don’t think too much about facing one player. I only want to give my best. You can’t think too much about others because it is more important to think about your own game,” the Binh Duong star said.